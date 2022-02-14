There were nine responses to this week’s TeleTalk question: "Do you think it’s time to dissolve Conway Village and let the town of Conway take over its services?"
If the people of Conway Village can no longer hold it together and decide to dissolve the fire and rescue operations, I want to be the first to publicly thank all the men and women who have served as our fireman, EMT and rescue personnel so admirably for many years. People are still alive because of your efforts of which I am one. Thank you, Conway Fire and Rescue. Mark Hounsell, Conway
Keep all the little administrative bodies because we like bureaucracy. The more detailed, the better. This way more people are employed and even better if their behaviors are similar to the Joey Biden crime family.
One village, six villages, a dozen villages. It doesn't matter to me as long as I can still stick my snooter wherever I please! — Sarge, The Village Golden Doodle
Close all the volunteer fire departments and sell off the equipment. We don’t need them. Totally unnecessary. Waste of the taxpayahs’ money. If your house catches on fire, I don’t care. That’s your problem, not mine. I only care about myself. Extinguish it yourself. That’s what water is for. If it burns down to the ground, the insurance company will buy a you new one.
Yes, definitely, the town should dissolve some of these fire departments, also some of the police. We don't need all the police that we have on our department. We look at the court news in the paper, there's only like 10 to 15 cases that show up in court. So that's not very many cases. Our small police department has so many officers riding around getting pension money, because that's what it amounts to. And they all probably have got 30 hours overtime a week, which there's no need for. And the state should do some cutbacka on plowing with big tractors. They ruin the brand new roads in Center Conway with going right back and forth — and there's nothing on the road — with two of them in tandem digging up the brand new road. And that ruins the equipment also. Definitely the town of Conway's got to cut back. Taxes are getting way out of hand. I've lived here for almost 55 years and getting ready to move because I'm retired and the taxes are getting to too much. D.D. in Center Conway.
Whatever is the least costly for the taxpayer is the route to go while still keeping a strong police department. Remember to save the life of a police officer. Vote Republican.
No, I don't think that town ought to take over running in fire department and police department. They have trouble enough running what they do now because they’ve got their nose into everybody's business. They're supposed to help serve us, not break us. They're penny and diming us to death. No, don't let it happen. Ken from Conway.
No, it is not time to disolve the Conway Village and let the town of Conway take over its services. That would just be rewarding bad management.
I don't think the town I don't think Conway should absorb them at all. I think it's let them live by the sword, die by the sword. Let them go into receivership, bankruptcy. I says it's a lot more than just letting the town takeover. There's redistricting the schools, the tax rates will have to change. And what makes Conway, New Hampshire — whether it be North, South, East, West Conway — is the villages. Once you start to take those away and become incorporated as a town you no longer have the ability, you no longer have the likeness — you know, have what people want and move to certain areas for. Therefore, let the town take over its fire equipment, buildings and all, sell them if they have to. And let the town fall with the way it is. I think individual towns and cities are important to keep the integrity and the niceness of what brings people up here. Lou, Center Conway.
