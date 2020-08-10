There were 27 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think high school sports should start practice on Sept. 8 and play interscholastically this fall?” There were 15 yes responses, 11 no responses, and one response didn’t answer the question.
The answer to playing sports is yes on Sept. 8.
This is Ann from North Conway. No, I do not believe that they should be playing sports. When they’re on the buses, will they be 6 feet apart and wearing masks? We must keep our children safe.
A suggestion to having high school sports would be you have to be coordinated with other schools. Have fall football played in the spring of the school year and have spring track played in the fall of the school year. The reason being, there’s less close-up contact in tracks than there is in football.
No, I do not think they should start school sports at this time or any time until this coronavirus thing is over with, so everybody is safe and nobody is going to be dying like they have been. Gene from Center Conway
My name is Rich Lucarelli. I am a high school baseball umpire. I found this year particularly disappointing as all spring sports were canceled, including baseball. Sports are important for kids as it develops confidence, character, discipline and how to handle winning and losing situations — the disappointment of losing. A lot of the things that kids learn on the athletic fields can carry over into later life. Also, coaches are teachers and sports are basically an extension of the classroom. Sports generate friendship, understanding and camaraderie. So it’s my feeling that it’s more than just keeping the kids busy. It’s an extension of their education experience. So I am fully in support of everyone getting back to scholastic activities and sports in high school.
I strongly feel that high school sports should not play interscholastically this fall. At least 12 states have already canceled. They are: California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. Others will follow. The University of Connecticut has canceled its season and more will follow them. A host of pro and college football players have opted out this season. If the goal is no risk, the answer is no interscholastic sports and I don’t need a school board to tell me otherwise. North Conway
Yes to sports and school being open. Absolutely! Kristen Giannini MacRae
Yes, and school should open as usual. Immune systems cannot be weakened any further, unless we all want to outlive our children. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Yes, they should all be playing sports. It helps to keep these kids healthy, emotionally and physically. Middle school kids need to be active in sports as well. Without sports these kids will not have the sport skills when entering high school. Also, many kids rely on sport scholarships for college. Play away, and if you don’t agree, have your kids stay home. Amy Power
It’s easy for all of you without a high school student, or in my case a high school senior, to say no. If you’re worried or scared stay home. If you don’t want your child to play, don’t let them. It’s amazing how we all have a choice yet many of you feel you can push your own fear or agendas on others. There is no reason unless our numbers change to not allow sports, especially if we have all the hotels and other accommodations open and are allowing all these tourists up here, It’s no different, let the kids play. Cassie Rowe
If you do, are we going to have the students and their parents sign waivers so they can’t sue the schools when they get the COVID-19 virus? Larry Davis
Yes. Nancy Plante
My ex is like they can’t play sports and so I’m like well then they can’t go to school so get ready to home school then. We have to learn to live with COVID. Tanya Carbonaro
Just look how things are going with professional sports and their unlimited budget to follow strict protocols and they are still spreading it. Steve Torosian
Yes. Brian Noyb
If there weren’t so many tourists coming here not wearing masks or social distancing it would be a lot easier to consider. Lori Descoteaux
Absolutely Travis Rockett
Is this a rhetorical question? Absolutely not. Nancy Sheridan
Yes! Being active is a good way to stay healthy both physically and mentally. NHIAA has protocols in place, and those who feel they or family members are at risk are not required to play/coach. But the others should not have to miss out on what they love and want to do when safety measures are in place. Amy Welch
Nope. Windy Harper
Yes, yes, yes! Sports are such an important part of development. I feel that they are essential for some kids — to keep them active, teach the importance of teamwork, personal discipline and development. Additionally, I think the longer a kid is active in sports the longer they will stay out of trouble. Melissa Tibbetts
Let’s not forget that many kids have immunocompromised family members that they could bring COVID-19 home to infect them. Sharon Larson
Yes, more children have been shot and killed in Chicago in the last two month than COVID-19 has killed in six-plus months. COVID-19 has over a 99 percent survival rate. YMCA’s have been open during this whole pandemic, yet they haven’t had any outbreaks at their 1,000’s of locations! Stop the fear! Shauna Henry
Live free or die. David White
The sad thing is, no matter what we say here, the schools will open, the buses, hallways and bathrooms will be packed full of students. The virus will spread, and, yes, children will die. Not many, but a few. Maybe not yours, but that’s what the parents in Georgia thought on Monday. Because Americans don’t believe in science, or facts. We are the country of “thoughts and prayers.” Paul W. Mayer
I agree sports are as essential as the arts for producing well-rounded kids. Non-contact sports that lend themselves to distancing like golf and cross-country should definitely be considered. Contact and other sports that don’t distance well need more thought. While I’ve always had a problem with the repetitive subconcussive injuries that occur in football and soccer, we now have to add the close contact and heavy breathing, especially playing against kids from areas with higher case counts. I think playing those games is a worse idea than usual. John Stokke
I am certainly in favor of a “return to play” in some capacity at the high school, but I am certainly NOT in favor of an expansive, extensive travel schedule for any athlete or coach. Speaking as a former coach at Kennett High School, and as program director for the largest sports organization in New England (Seacoast United), as well as being a parent of a former student athlete at the school, I have firsthand knowledge and experience of how difficult it will be to coordinate such a large number of students at multiple locations across the state, and question why the school board has not already taken this off the table at such a critical time. Nothing could be more counter productive to spreading disease than sitting for two-three hours on a poorly ventilated bus in close proximity to 20 other “active” people, and then “swapping sweat” with 20 other athletes from another town before jumping back on the same bus to travel back to your local high school. Kind of crazy.
