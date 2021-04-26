There were 35 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think Fryeburg should allow recreational cannabis retail sales?” There were 21 yes responses, 12 no responses and two non-specific answers.
There is no way that we need recreational cannabis retail sales in Fryeburg. They have enough problems already.
I have had a New Hampshire medical cannabis card for four years. I was on oxycodone for 25 years. It numbed the pain but I didn’t like the after effects. I stopped the oxycodone when I started with cannabis products. At 75, my years of experience with pain and drugs, cannabis gets my vote. Ski, Conway
Yes, I support Fryeburg allowing recreational cannabis retail sale. I think it would be good for the town. If anyone is concerned about five being too many stores, they will weed themselves out if they’re not making money.
This is Anne DeFeo from Fryeburg, Maine, and I’m not for marijuana or any other drug at all that’s going to harm lives. And it just leads to wanting something more, and people actually have even died using marijuana. I just hope this town and the state realizes it’s not the answer. I know God can help them if they will reach out and ask him to.
Fryeburg has lost Hall/Smith, Bailey’s to progress. Poland Spring just floated away. Five retail shops and an unknown number of medical providers are the clean industry for Fryeburg. Are they the new normal which peaks on summer weekends? Cultivation, processing, and retail will provide work better than part-time retail in the valley. Jimmy Oliver, Fryeburg
Do we really need marijuana to be sold for recreation purposes 20 minutes from North Conway? How ridiculous. We have enough problems here with alcohol we don’t need that, too. Takes away what brain cell they have. Life is life, face it without sugarcoating it. Elizabeth Ward, Conway
That was passed four years ago. And it’s about time Fryeburg go by what the voters voted on recreational marijuana. Tons of money is made from it in more than half the states in this country. New Hampshire just so happens to be lame and not getting on board, but they do recognize the medical aspect. But more than half the country is on board with this everybody else needs to be. It’s ridiculous. It is nothing more than a medicinal plant that has so many wonderful qualities and it should not be in the same category as other drugs that it is. And you can go to Portland, Maine, now you can go right on the border from Hampton, you can go over to Vermont. It’s time that people recognize that it is very low on the scale of bad things that can occur from anything from marijuana. Legalizing it as a way to go and honoring people’s wishes where they voted in Fryeburg and all of Maine for recreational. Get your heads out of the sand and do what the people have asked for. Alcohol harms way more people than any plant ever did. And if you have issues with the medicinal things that marijuana offers, you need to go and do some research because you people are foolish. Bring it on Fryeburg. get your act together and New Hampshire needs to join next.
Whatever happened to clear thinking not invaded by drugs that at best cloud for reasoning. Do We really need a nation of potheads right now? How terribly sad. Linda in North Conway
This is Fred from Fryeburg, Maine. No, I don’t think they ought to legalize marijuana shops in Fryeburg. There is enough stupid people are in the town of Fryeburg, the town of Conway, North Conway and don’t need to make any more stupid people. They are using it too much and are acting too stupid and causing lots of trouble. So absolutely not.
I’m for it. This will be followed by an influx of ladies of the evening.soon the local lodging establishments will become short time motels. It gets even better: When you pull into any parking lot,there will be young ladies who will tell you how much they love you. YES indeed the future looks bright. More weed shops.
Get really stoned. Drink wet cement. This is Dave in North Conway.
Of course sales of cannabis should be permissible! A medicinal herb that has grown for thousands of years, just like all medicinal herbs, is hardly reason to worry. Listen to side effects of drugs marketed today. Horrible list of side effects. New Hampshire makes a profit from selling alcohol. Far more addiction issues with this and cigarettes that something made from nature’s gift. Stigma is unfounded. LS
I absolutely think that recreational cannabis should be allowed in Fryeburg. The voters decided on that over four years ago. The fact that they’re dragging their hands on this in Fryeburg is appalling. They’re missing out on a huge amount of opportunity for funds that will be added to the town. This has happened in major cities throughout the country. Over half the country recognizes marijuana as a recreational and medicinal tool. Everybody else should be doing it, too. The guy that owns the Glass Cook suggests that it’s going to become a mecca. Duh. Are you aware that we’re surrounded by states that already have this legalized for recreational use? Get with the program.The voters voted on this. It should be respected and this should be embraced. It is a plant that serves many purposes. Medicinally, there’s countless of reasons people should be allowed to use this. I wish New Hampshire would get on board. Let’s go. Come on Fryeburg make this happen. Honor the voters wishes and realize that this is a plant that offers much opportunity on many levels.
When I grew up in Maine, we would drive wherever we needed to drive to in New Hampshire to buy cigarettes because they were that much cheaper. I think that says a lot. Whether Fryeburg admits it or not. Watchman Noyes
Personally I’m sick of smelling cannabis everywhere I go. Signed Old Fart. Joyce Quinn Maher
Treat it like alcohol and cigarettes and be done with it. Both of these have huge societal issues, health issues but we allow them. Why are we stuck on treating marijuana differently? Jeff Murphy
The fact New Hampshire is literally surrounded on all sides by states that have legalized but yet hasn’t moved in that direction still blows my mind, Ben Cargill
No, Fryeburg has enough issues with the river we don’t need more. I fully support the dispensaries we have but we don’t need anything else! Heather Ouellette
Of course! It’s legal. The use of recreational marijuana is not a mental health or public health issue in my opinion. Jen Bella
No, I am for and support medical use but not recreational use unless it can be more regulated. Plus, people need to understand that not everyone can be exposed to cannabis smoke. An example of this is Roger Daltrey, lead singer of The Who, is allergic to it to the point where they have told people to stop smoking it at concerts or they would have to cancel the rest of the show. For me and my wife it triggers a severe asthma attacks. Todd James
YES. Mark Brophy
I don’t think just “any” store should be allowed to sell. The places like The Glass Cook and Best Budz have done the research and work it takes to put out the best products and can educate their customers on those products and their use. Who knows what you’re getting at those “convenience” stores. Susan Smith Foster
Absolutely. Kate Briand
None of our business. Abigail Clark
Yes. New Hampshire should follow suit. We could be making so much money. Then we wouldn’t have to rely so much on tourism. Jesse Mixer
Yes! Jennifer Beane
Yes! Rayanne Irving
For sure. Eva Love
Yes, 100 percent. Michaela Glennie
Thumbs up. Joseph Dickinson
“Fryeburg could turn into a marijuna mecca” - that actually sounds horrible to me. I can see the need for a couple dispensaries, but let’s not turn small town Fryeburg into marijuanaville. Joe Roberts
Yes! New Hampshire is behind!!! When is Sununu able to be voted out? Oh wait, I think it will be federal legal first. People need to realize the truth of why cannabis is illegal in the first place. Free the plant and let people be! It is not a gateway drug! End the stigma! Windy Harper
The devils lettuce …close, legal, safe and smarter than alcohol. Ras Yello
Yes, you shouldn’t need a card for weed Basil D Goodwin
No. Jillian Sanborn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.