There were 64 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Do you think Conway residents should have to pay to park in North Conway Village under the proposed metered parking plan?”

Why don't we have a sign Welcome to Conway, where you pay fees or die? It's crazy. We're being taxed fees for everything. We don't have enough money. Why are we not controlling our spending? If we can't afford to pay for these people to monitor parking, why do we have it? Now, we're going to be pay for parking. How long do you think that'll last until people will stop coming here shopping? The poor employees that live in town have to buy a parking ticket for $20. Next year, it'll probably go up to $30 like the last year with the boat launch, and the parking fees for hiking and swimming and canoe launches. This town has just gone crazy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.