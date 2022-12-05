There were 64 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Do you think Conway residents should have to pay to park in North Conway Village under the proposed metered parking plan?”
Why don't we have a sign Welcome to Conway, where you pay fees or die? It's crazy. We're being taxed fees for everything. We don't have enough money. Why are we not controlling our spending? If we can't afford to pay for these people to monitor parking, why do we have it? Now, we're going to be pay for parking. How long do you think that'll last until people will stop coming here shopping? The poor employees that live in town have to buy a parking ticket for $20. Next year, it'll probably go up to $30 like the last year with the boat launch, and the parking fees for hiking and swimming and canoe launches. This town has just gone crazy.
You might know liberals are starting to take over here. I come from a small town in Connecticut where just this type of thing happened. They started putting parking meters all over center of town. So the next thing you know, people stopped going to the center of town and started going to the mall where it's free parking. And people that did have to go to the center of town for anything were parking in the doctor's parking lots, church parking lots, any parking lot that they could find where they didn't have to pay for parking.
I don't think anybody should pay. I think it's a very incredibly short-sighted, poor idea to put metered parking into the village and all the side streets in North Conway. You have all those independent local businesses there that will be already handicap by having this entire outlet strip, south of that with all these big stores where their profits go out of town, and they have free parking down there on the strip. I think if we want to kill off business, this a very good way to do it.
Meters are a terrible idea. We beg you not to do this to our charming historic village. Everything about it stinks.
I can't believe that we are allowing a group of 25 merchants to negate a tax savings of $10 million over the next 10 years. That's just not right that they can do that while they're making money. Many people up here in the valley are struggling. I say put up the parking meters.
How many more years are the Conway taxpayers going to have to wipe the Conway Town Hall board, which should be all replaced? It's ridiculous. You can't even like the trees in Schouler Park. We got one tree lit. You want to keep the tourists coming up here to keep this town alive, keeping the restaurants and businesses going and yet you want to charge them $2 an hour to go buy candy at Zeb’s. Hello, get rid of this whole board.
How many different ways that you're going to ask the same question? We already know what's going to happen. It's a foregone conclusion.
Yes, because no resident needs to go there. The businesses there are for idle housewives, who have nothing else to do. Practical needs can be taken care of elsewhere. Anything to lower my property taxes is welcomed.
First of all, I don't think anyone should have to pay for parking in North Conway, I think it's a really bad idea. Businesses are going to suffer. Secondly, if Conway residents aren't going to have to pay to park, I think it should not be limited to Conway residents; it should be residents of the valley. I have a post office box in North Conway. I work in North Conway, but I live on the Bartlett side of Hurricane Mountain Road. So does this mean I'm going to have to pay to park to run in and grab a coffee? Pretty soon, I'm going to find out that I have to pay to park at the post office in North Conway. You need to figure out another way to come up with this money. I think John Eastman should go back to the rec center. It's a really stupid idea.
Angela McAllister calling from North Conway. I believe that the locals should get in free. It's kind of a no brainer.
As a resident, I am in favor of paid parking in the downtown area of North Conway, and feel it is long overdue. Regarding the bellyaching businesses and their claim of less business, not one has provided any data to corroborate such a claim. Personally, my experience in visiting many tourist towns that have paid parking, is to see very few vacant parking spots. If a visitor wants to experience downtown, most will not let a small parking fee stop them. The town of Conway needs to be commended for addressing this issue and hopefully give the local taxpayer some much needed relief.
Absolutely not. Townspeople ought to be able to get something for free in this town. Rocky Thompson, North Conway.
My goodness, you would think that the world is coming to an end and the sky is going to fall. If you put paid parking in the North Conway village, I don't think it's going to happen, but the world's not going to come to an end if it does. All these tourist areas that have, it certainly hasn't hurt them. Their tourist numbers are way higher than they ever have still with paid parking. Conway residents won't have to pay. They shouldn't have to pay. Peter from Effingham
This is Bob in Center Conway. Pay to park in my own hometown? I don't think so.
John Eastman is doing a good thing by trying not to raise the taxes for the town. But due to the increase of construction and infrastructure and fire and police costs. This is a problem. I don't feel like senior citizens should have to pay for it because they're 38 percent of the population of Conway. And it's very difficult for people to do this with apps and all that.
The cartoon pretty much covers it. Why should Conway be exempt from a parking fee if you're sticking to Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Eaton, Madison, Tamworth, Freedom and Fryeburg residents?
I support the parking fees if it will go toward lowering our taxes. $1 million a year will greatly benefit the taxpayers of Conway. Parking fees do nothing to deter shoppers as most, if not all shoppers, are accustomed to paying for parking, especially our out-of-state visitors.
This is Anne from North Conway. No, we should not have to pay to support our local businesses.
Absolutely not. This town is going crazy bonkers. Do you want to be like Massachusetts or Los Angeles? OK, if you do, move there, leave us alone. Paying for parking is insane.
I don't see why everybody's up in arms about having to pay for parking. You go to almost any town, it's all paid parking. It is what it is, people. Get with the times. It generates money. It's really not the end of the world. It'll help pay for things that are needed.
If the town wishes to maximize revenue collection from travelers, instead of parking meters, they should make West Side Road, the bypass road and Route 16/302 all toll roads or include putting parking meters where town officials park while doing town business. Vinny Lanovara, Brownfield, Maine
No, no, no. What will happen to the parking for the seniors at the Gibson Center as people attempt to find free parking. What does the parking plan mean for kids athletics at Schouler Park in the spring and summer. Certainly baseball, etc. does begin before 5 p.m. End this idea. Anne Smith
Yes and no. Residents who are of the Democrat persuasion should pay for they enjoy taxes, surcharges, assorted fees, etc. Our resident friends from Taxachusettes and those from the New York City area should also pay these parking fees for it will remind them from where they originated. Those who do not fit any of these categories shall pay no parking fee. How about a surcharge of $1 on each parking bill for our local veterans?
I still go to Portland and Portsmouth, and the paid parking doesn’t discourage me. I can’t imagine there’s funding for anyone to enforce any parking (like the current two-hour limit that’s posted). I think revenue generated from paid parking could definitely help pay for upgrades and road repairs. I guess every time I read how it will negatively impact businesses I’d be curious if that’s happened in areas that currently charge. Yes, I understand we have no parking garages, and I don’t want them here, but, if you’re against it, do you still go to Portland? Do you pay or head to a town that offers free parking instead? Where would the revenue go? Sara Beagen Moore
As a resident of Gorham, I find this disappointing. Memorial Hospital is my family’s primary provider. We wouldn’t qualify for resident parking, so every time we come down to use the playground after a trip to the doctors, we would need to pay. This also highly discourages me from shopping and dining at Main Street establishments. Rachel Fithian
We have locals having to choose between a nutritious meal and paying rent. By all means, let's not hit us with another expense in order to live and work here. Don Gray
I think it’s a huge mistake if they pass that. Most people love to shop and walk around and just enjoy everything that North Conway Village has to offer. $2 an hour is ridiculous. People will go elsewhere. Margo Martineau Gillis
No. What a trainwreck. Being a native of 67 years, I think the persons that brought this forward should stop trying to compare us to Portsmouth and Keene. Brenda Witham Eastman
I live in Ossipee and if they pass a $2-an-hour fee to park I sure am going to miss going to Zeb's. Vicki Smith
What Conway needs is new management. Jim Arendt
Conway residents and especially the employees should NOT have to pay. 100 percent ridiculous. It will be more money that doesn’t go to fixing things like the no paving projects this year when some roads could have used it. And we have very high taxes for homeowners. Where did that money go? Mike Lundrigan
No one should have to pay. We are a regional economy and those stores are staffed by, owned by and shopped by many people from Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Fryeburg, Brownfield, Tamworth, Eaton, Hale’s Location and many other villages and towns. By trying to fleece the tourists, they will end up hurting everyone, especially the “locals” who are much more than just the residents of Conway. Kimberly Clarke
Will the anticipated revenue taken in be more than the cost to manage/collect money/write tickets? RavenJean Hill
Every single local is going to say no and they will just ignore it and do it anyway. They already said it's going to cost you $20 a year to park at your job. Case closed. Chris Lundrigan
This town will be forever changed and not for the better. Susan Prescott
Residents should get a parking pass, however, I would not be opposed to out-of-staters paying to park. This revenue should be used to offset wear and tear on roads and infrastructure as well
as adding fire and police positions for increased call volume that the tourists create. Paul Robidas
Bad idea to have parking fees at all. I won’t stop and shop as often. Joyce Richardson Ciccolo
First of all, $2 an hour is ridiculous and what are the other fees? Nikki Pare
So in other words, you want our locals that already work here to pay $20 for a year pass just to keep serving out-of-staters? You wonder why no one around here can find help. This is ridiculous. Nate Robinson
Emphatic no. Residents, workers,and volunteers should be exempt. Linn Cognito
Just don't pay for it. You think Conway has enough town employees to enforce this? You can't even enforce the two- hour parking the town has.Thomas Bouchie
Hell no. Nope. Scott Terry
The town will do it anyway, despite all the locals saying no. Such a shame. Basil D. Goodwin
NO they should not be charged, residents should be given a sticker. I’m sure if this passes. you will make plenty of the summer guests until they get ticketed waiting to eat in restaurants or shopping and go elsewhere and you ruin what’s left of the businesses that are slowly failing. Judith Mcgowan
No, we pay by way of our taxes. Donald Ferren
Pay to park is discouraging for anyone looking to run into one of the local businesses. I don’t believe it is a good idea. Stefan Karnopp
Good luck. Tourists beware. Gretchen Kiklis
I've been visiting Conway for 30 years. Paid parking? So sad to destroy the nice old village feel. Joseph Atkins
No one should pay. The whole plan is not needed. Barbara Carpenter
$2 an hour is bananas. Straight up lunacy. Hathaway Alayne Washington Perry
Let's generate some good ideas to support our village, small businesses, please. Vicki Johnson MacDougall
Personally, I think just out-of-state people should pay. Christina Grames
Horrible idea. Just another way to make those that live here feel kicked out. Adam Bartwood
This is just crazy. Sheryl Daniel
No. Judith V. Hoell
Not good. Nate Harvey
No fees, no meters. Solomon Rosman
So many people who live in the valley will be screwed by this. Why should it cost us extra to help support the businesses of North Conway? Why is this even necessary? Dennis Hartigan
No. David Penny
Bad idea. Ronald Heckman
No. Denise Reed
Can’t they see it will just drive people to the outlets and big chain stores at the south end of town, with their free parking lots, at the expense of the independent local shops in the heart of town? Way to kill downtown. Elizabeth Ginsberg
Stupid! Paul W. Mayer
