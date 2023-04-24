There were 50 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think a residential treatment facility is a good use for county land?” The majority of responses were in support.
Absolutely, the county land should be used as a residential treatment facility. I agree with Mr. McConkey 100 percent. We, as a community, can certainly build on lots of possibilities/ideas that would only preserve/protect this beautiful piece of land. Also, we could have UNH Cooperative work with us, which could only improve the area, such as creating a garden. Not to mention the positive outcome for residents that are in need of rehabilitation. Take a walk in their shoes for once. We can do this where everyone could benefit. Hasn't this issue been going on for years already? Let's do this. Patty from Tamworth
How ironic, we just had Earth Day. And now someone wants to destroy acres of irreplaceable, high-quality soil with buildings.Cutting trees might reduce CO2 absorption. Though trees grow over a period of tens of years, it takes thousands of years to put down good topsoil. This is Richard from Glen
I think a residential treatment facility is a very good use for the county land.
I’m a volunteer at the county jail with women, and I see great need in our community to have an inpatient facility to restore people's lives. So I support this 100 percent. Rebecca
I'd like to support the decision to use county land for a residential treatment program.
Maybe ask the land abutters what they think, since it will be their problem when people run away from the treatment center and break into their homes. Dane Wooderson
Yes, I think the residential treatment facility is good for all of us here in this county.
When you pass by those open fields you can hear the various soils saying, "Do not cover us with concrete." Find someplace else to build. And my friends, the lovely Sen. Shaheen has voted four times to kill southern border security and empower smugglers, traffickers and criminal cartels to invade our valley. Why?
I work very closely with substance abuse recovery as a board member for a local program, and I also have lost a 21-year-old son who was not able to receive treatment in this area. We have seen many, many folks come for outpatient treatment that needed much more in-depth treatment, and we're not able to get so because there is no residential treatment in this area. So, I'm all for that facility being used for this very, very good purpose.
As a former ministry leader of a Celebrate Recovery Program and Pastor of Caring Ministries, I am acutely aware of the endemic problem of addiction and homelessness in our community. Both of these problems could be positively impacted for the good by providing care and treatment for those affected by this problem with the building of a residential treatment facility. I am in favor of using county land for this county wide problem. Sue Bolton, Center Ossipee
I would like to echo the sentiments of Wendy Scribner, UNH Cooperative Extension forester, with respect to using prime agricultural sites for potential development of county lands for a residential treatment facility. These soil types are in short supply and need to be reserved for future agricultural uses if ever the need arises. These sites are usually the easiest to develop and are at risk throughout the country. County sites with less productive soils should be explored if using county lands for such a proposed project is approved. Peter W. Pohl, former UNH Cooperative Extension forester, 1970-2007.
Rich Young from Moultonborough, and I think that the White Mountain Treatment Center is a good use for county land.
Judging by the mission statement, it’s a yes to quality treatment centers. Now, let’s hope there’s proper vetting as to who organizes these endeavors. Jim Somerville
I vote in favor of the county selling the land to White House recovery.
No on a private company using public property. Ken Jones
A huge yes. A perfect spot, I am sure they'll have community gardens utilizing the soil. The reason people say no is because this hasn't touched their lives yet. Diane Smith
There are better places to build a treatment center than on land with good soil. Jesse Mixer
Record ODs in New Hampshire this year. Overdue. Nicole Nordlund
Huge no. I worked in the field for 25 years and in recovery. The problem with having a substance abuse center in this area is that it ends up relocating a massive amount of addicts and alcoholics to this area, unless they only accept private insurance or cash for payment. If they take welfare for payment what happens is that 75 percent or better will be welfare clientele and that population is extremely transient and would have no problem making this area their home. Once that welfare population comes the non-profits start popping to tap into the welfare behavioral health dollars that have no bottom or cap. I can tell you for sure and for certain that behavioral health is all about profit and bottom line. They treat addicts and alcoholics like cattle. Treatment centers, like prisons, love recidivism.That land could be better used for pickleball courts or a skateboard park. Montgomery Dash
A definite yes. Tired of hearing we don’t need this in the area and that it will bring in addicts/welfare people. Wake up, people. They are here already dying everyday. It can no longer be ignored or would you rather wait until it’s your family and wish we had a treatment center because, as of now, we don’t have the help that’s needed in this town. Just like mental illness and homelessness, we need to start somewhere. Judith Mcgowan
I would really, really like to see that happen. It's well needed to hear in this community. Ann Duguay
Yes to White Horse recovery building on county land.
I want to add my support for the recovery center. I think it would be beneficial for those who are seeking help, those who are willing and don't have a place to go. So I'm 100 percent in support of that.
I do believe that it would be a wonderful use of county property for this residential treatment facility. I myself do jail ministry and so I meet with women every week and see how desperate the need is for aftercare.
I would like to vote yes to the White Horse recovery purchase of land in Carroll County.
I think it's a good idea. It's a waste having it empty.
My answer is yes. Why don't we give a place for the people that everybody likes to ignore that are living in tents with drug issues around our community and behind our houses, a place to go, be safe, get treatment and potentially back into the workforce.
I really hope that people see the vision that Mitch Yeaton has for a residential substance abuse campus. It is definitely needed. Kudos to Mitch for pursuing this. Carol, Conway
Please let this go through. This will help our county, our community and our people in need so much.
I would like to see White Horse take over that property from Carroll County.
I feel that Carroll County is in need of recovery housing, rehabs, sober living, transitional living, and even homeless outreach. We irresponsibly have a county jail and nowhere for people to go after they have done their time, even if they've done well, in the jails recovery program. So until bridges are mended, the reality is the only one saying you can come stay on my couch is an active user and a drug dealer. So I truly believe that you will probably double people's chances. Now that's not an actual statistic. So, I don't really care where the property is. I am fully in favor of supporting any opportunity that is going to help elevate the lives of our local children, citizens and community members.
I think that the residential treatment facility would be a fantastic use of county land, especially looking up and seeing the jail is right there. I think it's really nice people stay in and get rehab. The drug problem is out of hand in this county.
I think it's great. What better place to do this than right next to a jail and right away from everybody? It addresses the issue of “not in my backyard.” It gives a great place to set up recovery which does nothing but help our county and our state.
I believe that we should be awfully careful of what we do with this land. In the future, the way things are going, we may want this land to provide some food for Carroll County. The use of it for this reason may be good, I don’t know. Most of it should be kept open, available to the county for the foreseeable future.This is Doug Sweat, East Conway
I think that White Horse would be a good use of the county property. If you can't do it there next to the jail, where can they go?
Yes, build the treatment facility. The leading cause of death to 18 to 45 year olds is drugs. If we had a responsible Biden administration that secured our borders, and was not in bed with China, the provider of fentanyl, perhaps we wouldn't need the facility. The use of 30 acres out of 800-plus acres to help save lives is common sense. The sale of hay last year generated about $400 profit. Seems to me that helping turn someone's life around is worth more than that. This is John in Ossipee.
Yes, I think it'd be a great idea to use the unused residential land that the county has for White Horse Recovery Center to build the substance abuse and treatment campus on 30 acres of land. My name is Peter Thomas. I live in Silver Lake.
My name is Diane Smith. I work across the street from the sheriff's county building. I work at the courthouse and I go by the jail many times when I come to work, and I can't think of a better use for that land than to build a rehab facility to help save people so that they don't end up in jail. I don't know why so many people are opposed to having sober living houses near them. Would you rather save a life than grow a tomato?
Since the land consists of high-quality soil for agricultural production, they should use it to grow opium poppies, psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis. This is Dave in North Conway.
When I went to high school in the '70s, I could buy drugs in the hallways of my high school. These days there have been drug busts in the North Country of New Hampshire. There is a big drug problem in the valley. Too many people are either in denial (one town meeting in Conway a selectman said we do not have a drug problem in town) or NIMBY (as seen in Ossipee village). We have people living outside year-round, we have crimes committed due to drugs, we even have deaths. White Horse has a six-month waiting period. If we had a line like this at the doctor's office, we would scream. We needed this facility yesterday. And being next to the county jail could help the inmates as well in curing their addictions. Win, win. Walter Davis
This is Kim White Feather down in Center Ossipee. I absolutely think that it would be an amazing thing to have a rehabilitation center near the jail. It would be perfect. Somebody can come right out of the jail and go right into a rehabilitation center. That would include things like rehabilitation and job training and other things like that. There are so many uses for that land that is not being used right now. I think seriously that this is definitely one of those uses. That would be a good, constructive use.
No. Laurel Warner Fix
Absolutely yes. Doris Smith
Absolutely not. No way. Dave Czajkowski
Yes. Jim Nixon
No. Carol Leighton
Yes. Linda Hannon
