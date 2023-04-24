There were 50 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think a residential treatment facility is a good use for county land?” The majority of responses were in support.

Absolutely, the county land should be used as a residential treatment facility. I agree with Mr. McConkey 100 percent. We, as a community, can certainly build on lots of possibilities/ideas that would only preserve/protect this beautiful piece of land. Also, we could have UNH Cooperative work with us, which could only improve the area, such as creating a garden. Not to mention the positive outcome for residents that are in need of rehabilitation. Take a walk in their shoes for once. We can do this where everyone could benefit. Hasn't this issue been going on for years already? Let's do this. Patty from Tamworth

