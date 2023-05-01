There were 40 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you support the decision by local hospitals to drop their mask mandates?” The majority of responses were in support.
Of course, the mask mandate should be lifted from the hospital. It's long, long overdue. Those of you mask freak people, keep wearing your mask. Let everybody else go on in life, just like the rest of the world has. Hospitals need to join in on it as well. You like your mask wearing, especially those that I see all by themselves driving in your car, or walking in the woods with one on. It's not an apocalypse. Let life go on.
I support the decision by local hospitals to drop their mask mandates. It should be voluntary. People should have the freedom to decide. Freedom is more important than all real or perceived threats. What kind of life will you have without freedom? What will you do without freedom? Dying in your beds many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this date to that? For one chance to come back here and tell the tyrannical that they may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom?
I just wanted to share with the Mount Washington Valley that we were just over in Portland today and all up and down the coast and not one single person was wearing a mask — not one, not even one. It’s so wonderful to see that people are finally realizing they've been a bunch of sheeple and that life can resume without a face diaper carrying germs around. These people wearing those same masks they've had dangling in their damn cars for three years. Ew, gross. Let's just go live some life now. I even saw a doctor right outside of Maine Med today maskless smiling. And it's nice to see smiles. Even in Maine people have teeth and smiles. I'll tell you what, let's get going here. And thank God Pfizer made billions and billions of dollars off all of us fools that still kept getting COVID.
It's about time. Figured we would have dumped them a year and a half ago or perhaps when people started realizing that it was just a control mechanism for people. We did fail that experiment because it's all a social experiment.
Bank robbers and the Lone Ranger are the only ones who need to wear masks. This is Dave in North Conway.
We noticed that the lovely and articulate Kammie Harris does not wear a mask any more when she is in the company of the beautiful people. Therefore no masking is needed in the valley.
I totally 100 percent support the dropping of the mask mandate. It has been ongoing for too long. If you had read some of the packaging of the face masks like the colored ones most of the businesses and medical offices handed out, you probably would have seen that they did not prevent the spread of the virus. Janet Bartoswicz of Effingham.
A simple search will tell you the size of a virus, related to the size of those dust masks we've been wearing. Useless is the best adjective. Matt Jodoin
I think at this time, wear a mask or don’t, whatever makes you feel comfortable. I don’t think political sides have anything to do with it at this point, coming from someone who stands in the middle ground. I still choose to wear a mask at my job, where I’m inches away from all walks of life for hours at a time, but otherwise (unless it’s requested/required, because I have a sense of respect towards wherever I am) I do not wear one. Wear a mask or don’t at this point, no need to shame one or the other. April Surette
Finally, let’s all realize that germs are good. If you have comorbidities (like millions of others) learn to wash your hands regularly and worry about yourself. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Masks to help prevent dust intake does not prevent virus. Abagnale Franklin
Universal masking was always supposed to be temporary (three to five years, never two weeks). It served its purpose to reduce infection rates, in order to slow down (not stop) the virus. So it makes sense to reduce these requirements, as less and less of the population is at risk of severe infection. That being said, when I lived in Korea, it was common to see people wearing masks in public on a daily basis all the way back in 2002-2003, simply because they had a sniffle, cough or scratchy throat. It was a common courtesy, to protect others. Nobody cried, or screamed about oppression, there were no fits or outbursts, they simply did it to be kind to their neighbors. I had hoped that this small gesture would stick around, following the emergent phase of the pandemic, but after reading the outrage and ignorance in the comments in this thread alone, that is doubtful. That being said, I do believe that hospitals should require individuals with respiratory tract infections of any kind, to continue wearing masks in the hospital (especially in the waiting rooms) for the safety of others. Ray Gilmore
Should I still wear one while driving alone in my car? Joey FiveOh
At least 18 months of totally useless Draconian measures. We never needed masks. They never stopped any transmission. Alan Tripp
They should NEVER drop masks in health care. Lois Helsper
Good because most of this whole farce was bs from the start. Robert Collins
How can anyone feel comfortable receiving health care from "health professionals" who ignore manufacturing warning labels on the side of mask boxes? The profession lost a lot of respect over this. Bob Volpe
Nobody should be wearing masks, I fully support that decision. Craig Lane
Wow look who just woke up. I am so glad I quit health care. But don't forget get the booster or you're out of a job. Robert Thompson
It is about dang time. If you can shop without then you go to the doc without. Can we stop already? Like for real. Debbra Thompson
Myself I mask if there are signs or symptoms. So far it’s worked. I did not get any vaccines. I just did hand washing and masking. Thankfully, I did not get COVID. Liz Brown
That this hospital is so far behind is concerning. Susan Prescott
Did you use a manual opener for this can of worms, or electric? Eddie Minyard
Was never required in my doctor’s offices, the whole time. Nicole Nordlund
Totally! Get rid of them. Claudia Neira de Waterman
As long as people and businesses understand some still NEED to wear masks. It should be respected, not judged. Don't judge a path you don't walk. Windy Harper
I’m glad this is stopping. It’s about time. Debbi Smith
Masks are face diapers. Dirty and thrown in the streets. Susan Hirtle
About time. Robert Z. Flammia
I agree with that decision. Sarah Noyes
Masks don’t work. You liberals are the ones that began this BS. We never had mask mandates in Florida. Never. Beach Baum
It’s about time. Tammi Lamar
Absolutely support. The O Club
Finally. Robert Cooper
Fauci said put them on. Wait, they don’t work. Wait, the teachers union said put them on even if they don’t work. We all are to do our part to shut the country down, and the sheep won. Philip Young
I’m literally eating popcorn reading these comments. Entertaining to say the least. However since you asked, wear it if you need to, but I’m all set myself as I am on team they are useless. Kristen Giannini MacRae
In the end, we will come to realize we did more self-inflicted damage with mandates, closures, and experimental medications than the actual virus. Maybe we can stop the "vaccine" booster mandates now, too. And let's stop calling them vaccines. That didn't vaccinate against anything. I hope one day to see the actual real stats on death/outcomes based on age, sex and comorbidity. We will find what they made us do to our children is criminal. Franklin Stephenson
Better late than never, I guess. Clowns. Alexander Trojano
Wow. Sheep still wearing masks. God bless um. Montgomery Dash
Wish medical facilities in Maine would start. Christopher Maguire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.