There were 40 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you support the decision by local hospitals to drop their mask mandates?” The majority of responses were in support.

Of course, the mask mandate should be lifted from the hospital. It's long, long overdue. Those of you mask freak people, keep wearing your mask. Let everybody else go on in life, just like the rest of the world has. Hospitals need to join in on it as well. You like your mask wearing, especially those that I see all by themselves driving in your car, or walking in the woods with one on. It's not an apocalypse. Let life go on.

