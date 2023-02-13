There were 10 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you support eliminating weighted grading at Kennett High?"

So, if I understand, a student who takes non-challenging courses and gets "A's" will rank alongside a student who takes harder, more challenging courses and also gets "A's." Just how does this produce more well-rounded students? And since when is a motivated, high-performing student hung with the moniker of "grade chaser?" Seems that we are striving for mediocrity once again for the sake of "self-esteem." There was a time when we used to honor performance and merit over “equity, diversity and inclusivity." Remember that the next time you have surgery, drive over a suspension bridge or fly in a jet plane (advanced sciences and mathematics). Or, maybe the teachers can't do the calculations any longer to figure out how weighted grades work. Homeschooling is sounding better and better every passing day. Franklin Stephenson

