There were 10 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you support eliminating weighted grading at Kennett High?"
So, if I understand, a student who takes non-challenging courses and gets "A's" will rank alongside a student who takes harder, more challenging courses and also gets "A's." Just how does this produce more well-rounded students? And since when is a motivated, high-performing student hung with the moniker of "grade chaser?" Seems that we are striving for mediocrity once again for the sake of "self-esteem." There was a time when we used to honor performance and merit over “equity, diversity and inclusivity." Remember that the next time you have surgery, drive over a suspension bridge or fly in a jet plane (advanced sciences and mathematics). Or, maybe the teachers can't do the calculations any longer to figure out how weighted grades work. Homeschooling is sounding better and better every passing day. Franklin Stephenson
A human being educates himself for self preservation and personal power. Kevin MacMillan
I totally approve of this. I think that children have a lot to shoot for but that's an extra achievement. A lot of students would really like that honor, and there will probably be many who shoot for it. So very supportive of the school committee who supported this. Anything they can do to make a child want to experience or achieve more should be encouraged. Lou in Center Conway,
It's really sad. It's just more of the dumbing down of America. It's sad.
We do support weighted grading, but explain how every month between 84 to 91 percent of the student body is on the honor roll. Are there any standards? You should just list the 7 to 11 percent who do not make the honor roll? Sometimes I think Kammi Harris graduated from Kennett.
I think that things should be staying kind of like they are at Kennett. I realized the grades are lower. We've tried to have people turn it into a nice academy but now we're going for the old college terms. What the hell is wrong with people?
No, I do not support it. I agree with Randy. This just feels like a desperate attempt to make kids take vocational classes. If that's the goal, then just require them to take a certain number. Leave the weighted grades alone. Some classes are more difficult than others and kids should be rewarded for taking them. They encourage kids to strive academically. What on earth is wrong with that? Who's complaining anyway? Is it the vocational staff or the local businesses? I'm sure the best high schools in New Hampshire are not going to be making this change. Or the high school without vocational classes and private schools not producing “well-rounded students.”
No, I do not support limiting weighted grading in Conway. What we need to do in Conway is shut down an elementary school. That's what we need to do.
Them kiddies don’t learn grammar in grammar school but they learn how to get high in high school.
Leave magna laude summa cum laude for college where they belong. Using these terms in high school won't provide a magic improvement in learning. Reinstate Latin, which is certainly one of the most worthwhile and most useful, lifelong courses I ever took. I really wish I had a couple more years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.