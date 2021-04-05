There were 32 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you support Articles 3 and 6 on the Conway ballot that would allow permitted and regulated short-term rentals in Conway’s residential zones?” Only six people said they would support them.
Residential means no businesses. A place to get away from the noise and enjoy the reason why we live here. If we can't regulate the current laws now, what makes you think you can regulate new laws in the future?
There should be absolutely no short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. They come, they go, you don't know who they are. They've got dogs, they’ve got parties. It just ruins the neighborhood.
I live in Center Conway and I have three apartment buildings on three sides of me. Thank God the house next-door isn’t big enough to have short-term rentals.
Absolutely not. We already have too many furriners from Massachusetts and don’t need anymore. Dave in North Conway.
Short-term rentals are all around us, all throughout every neighborhood, and they aren't going away. Creating a method of enforcement (a "yes" vote) is the only way to regulate the STR situation. Lauren Feltz
Vote "no" on all short-term rental proposals. Although a few have merit, overall, if you've done your homework, you'd likely conclude it's a catastrophe! However, what prevents the "No" vote from being a "no brainer" is the town's approval "recommendations." Not because it's the right thing to do, but because a "Yes" vote brings in revenue, commerce and just happens to make their job easier. Who could blame them? They claim failure to pass this legislation would result in expensive litigation. Total nonsense! Vote "no" or suffer guaranteed consequences. Raymond Shakir, North Conway
Anything that Ray Shakir and Steve Steiner support, I’m against. Conway
Many, many towns regulate Airbnb and short-term rentals. This town is a little behind on this. It might be too late. You want to keep building hotels and more outlets, and there's no housing for your workforce. Young people are leaving this area. They can't even afford to buy a home around here, let alone find a rental. And then you have people that can't find workers because there's no place for them to live. I am voting absolutely a hard no. Shame on this town for letting it get this bad. And shame on you Realtors who don't see the bigger picture: There's no place for people that work here to live.
My name is Becky. I do not support either of these articles or any of the articles that have anything to do with short-term rentals.
The short-term rentals do not belong in residential zones. That's why we have residential zones to keep it residential. I say no to this. What will be next? Will we allow McDonald's to set up in a residential area?
We already have a housing shortage in the area for the locals. This just adds to it when people can live in another state and rent out short-term rentals for income while we have locals living in motels. Erin Marie Magee
As a second home owner who does rent short-term to cover expenses, we support the regulations. We do our best to screen our renters and make clear rules. The regulations would make everyone obey rules and adhere to safety standards (and noise). The rules that we will have to follow will be a bit of a pain, but all STRs should be good neighbors.
Even if the vote to regulate fails, vacation home owners wouldn’t suddenly sell their properties, we wouldn’t. It would not help with the housing issues that locals face.
We directly support locals through the services that we hire (cleaning, remodeling, landscaping, snow removal, trash service) and indirectly through the businesses that our guests visit. Nathaniel Rewey
I do believe in regulating short-term rentals. You need to preserve some neighborhoods for residents to live in. You need to give residents a place to live and feel safe and have quiet without transients running through. You also need full-time residents to have housing available to them so people can work in the tourist industry. If people don't have a place to live, there's no one to work to support all of these. I do believe in regulation. There is a place for them in commercial districts, but not in neighborhoods.
We need to hear from an impartial lawyer, not someone vested in the outcome. I think the problem is that when we buy a home in a residential neighborhood, we should be guaranteed a residential neighborhood. There are zoning laws on the books. When short-term rental companies run commercial businesses, and these are businesses, with constant check-in at 3 p.m. check-out at 10 a.m. noise and traffic, as if a motel opened next-door, it is a very disturbing situation. This problem is transforming our small neighborhoods into tourist zones. I know that is not what I signed up for, and the town should protect homeowner’s rights. Karen Manson
Good luck fighting this fight. Renters don't stand a chance in this valley because of bull---t like this. It's game over for the average Joe here. Watchman Noyes
I will be voting no. It's outrageous. What's become of this town? It's actually quite sad. Many young families or young 20-somethings and 30-somethings are leaving because there's nothing here for them. And look in today's paper, there's six pages of help wanted ads and there's two rentals. That speaks for itself.
The Constitution states that ordinances passed by home rule charter cities and counties take precedence over conflicting state laws as to local affairs. State laws take precedence over home rule charter ordinances as to matters that are not local affairs. Ryan Stevens
I think everyone that lives here would agree that Conway is a tourist town and a welcoming town to tourists. However, why would we want tourists coming and going all over our town, in our residential neighborhoods where we live, where our homes are? There's a reason why we have residential and commercially zoned properties. Please vote no to short-term rentals being allowed all over town.
I live in Bartlett, but my vote would be no, my "residential" neighborhood is a zoo. Why would the town be subject to lawsuits? Wouldn't the homeowner sue the Realtor who sold them the property if they were told they could run a commercial business in a residential zone? Kate Briand
I do not support short-term rentals in Conway's residential zones. First, there's no limit on the number of short-term rentals in the proposed rules. Second, who in their right mind approved these proposed rules, which will absolutely ruin our beautiful town? And third on April 30, please vote no on all articles on short-term rentals all over town. Remember, there's no turning back once approved.
Tourists are going to come regardless. I'd rather have our money stay locally to short-term rental owners (many who are full-time residents trying to make ends meet) who would end up spending money in the community than corporate hotel chains who would be exploiting our workforce with minimum-wage job while their owners buy their fifth yacht. Michelle Brown
I just don’t understand why the zoning regulations barring short-term rentals in residential areas have not been enforced. At all. Signs, some lighting and flags are enforced quite strictly. Why not things that really affect the community like zero housing and neighborhoods destroyed and replaced with vacationers? Jesse Mixer
I support the articles. The town and state have shown zero interest in shutting down or banning short-term rentals. The warrant articles at least put some rules and regulations in place. Erik Corbett
I hope the locals vote no. David Cavanaugh
The misinformation here is that a no vote will stop short term rentals. It won’t. The law has been misinterpreted that they are not allowed. Voting yes will allow regulations the town can enforce. Voting no won’t change anythin. The biggest effect everyone wishes to see is more affordable housing, but the truth is these short-term rentals aren’t affordable housing. Wages in the valley need to increase and more rental housing needs to be built to accommodate the locals. Stephanie Wildoner
What’s been happening more and more is that "business players" are buying up our single-family homes and converting them to overnight accommodations. As far as our community goes, we see it has cost the taxpayers of Kearsarge Lighting Precinct an abhorrent amount in legal fees. With a strong "no" votem perhaps we can preserve our peace and tranquillity and send a strong message to our leadership that we want less status quo and more enforcement. David Robinson
No. Travis Rockett
People should Google the actual law "NH RSA 48-A:1, 2" — Conway is putting the cart before the horse. A "no" vote is a vote for the status quo. A "yes" vote is a vote for regulation. Paul W Mayer
There must be some control or our neighborhoods will be destroyed from unkempt properties to parking congestion. I suggest the town fathers contact the communists in the White House for advice.
The answer is no. Conway has regulation called the short-term rental for commercial use only, not in residential zones. Center Conway.
