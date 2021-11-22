There were nine responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you support a plan to create two less-competitive N.H. congressional districts, one Republican and one Democrat?”
The map looks very weird because there's a big chunk in the middle and people on the eastern border of the state are very cut off from people who would be next to them where you would think one of the goals of redistricting was to have people with common interest close to each other. So, and also, don't we want our districts to be competitive? Why do we want them to be less competitive? I don't understand that. So it doesn't make any sense. I hope the governor vetoes this. This is Beth
I just don't understand this redistricting map.
This is an extreme case of gerrymandering by the Republican Party. I am very disheartened as an independent voter who votes for the best candidate, locally or wherever, who I think is most qualified. If you just look at the map, they moved many, many, many towns in order to create themselves a little safe haven. It's an abuse of power.
White House spokeswoman, Peppermint Patty, would be in agreeance that setting up districts based on the political views of its residents is the communist way to go. I too am in agreeance.
This looks like a very good plan. It lumps in the Route 93 corridor, the Massachusetts border zone and it looks like part of the seacoast, too, and it also includes the eastern half of Route 101, which is where all the urban and presumably Democratic voters are. It takes them away from the rest of the state, north and south. And I believe that this is going to really even things out. There will be a Republican district and a Democratic district that's dominated by the Massachusetts implants and the liberal contention that has been dominating the scene by having Nashua in in the second district and Manchester and Portsmouth in the first district. So now you lump those all together in the first district. And you give the people in the second district a chance to have their vote counted in Washington. This is Bob from Ossipee.
Yes, we definitely need an equal voting system where no one party has an advantage over the other otherwise it wouldn’t be called a fair election. Dee Damon, Center Conway.
We support the plan because it allows the Democrat (communist) district to defund the police, accept every illegal alien that crosses the southern border to settle in the district and fully support these folks with schooling, welfare, medical costs etc. They can promote racial hatred in their schools, enjoy even higher gas prices and fully support the racist Kamala Harris. This way no one in the district would complain. It's a perfect set up. Idol time could be spent discussing how much they hate this country.
Conway has turned into the Massachusetts of the north unfortunately. Joseph Dickinson
No, I don’t. Not unlike Trump’s Jan 6 insurrection and his Stop the Steal efforts, this is yet another partisan poison pill for Democracy. Our governor and 2022 voters should veto these shameless efforts. David Robinson
