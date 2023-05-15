There were 34 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you agree with the Senate vote not to legalize recreational marijuana?”
I do not agree with the N.H. Senate’s rejection of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana. Marijuana has not been shown to be a "gateway drug" leading to use of addicting substances such as oxycodone and heroin. There are very few deaths attributable to marijuana use. Contrast this to alcohol. It is estimated that more than 140,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually. New Hampshire should join the 21 states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Richard P. Noonan, MD, Intervale
Jeb Bradley and Chris Sununu will be voted out. How dumb. We need this. So I'll keep going to Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut to buy my sh**. That's really stupid. They should be fired. They're incompetent.
I'm one of the old men in the town, and I agree 100 percent with this decision to not legalize marijuana. It's a bad situation.
Chris Sununu says it’s not on harm reduction, not profit., Well, why would we be giving suboxone, methadone and all that other crap? It's for profit. They don't care. They're getting kickbacks because they’re scumbags.
I do not agree with the Senate vote not to legalize marijuana. More than half of the states in the United States now recognize it as recreational and in a form of legal usage. New Hampshire needs to get with the program like everybody else that surrounds us, every state around us recognizes it for recreational use. Lots of money can be generated for the state. And it's a plant. It's about time it's recognized for just what it is. It has lots of medicinal qualities. It's just absurd that it's even an issue anymore. The good news is that Sununu, after they all voted, has changed his tune, and he's on board now. So that's good news. Let's see this start moving in the proper direction.
It doesn't matter because the street will always be cheaper than any commercial enterprise set up by the government.
I do not agree with the Senate for voting not to legalize marijuana because if you look at every state around us, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, yet we have the slogan Live Free or Die and yet we can't smoke marijuana for medicinal purposes, PTSD stuff along that line? You can get a license because they want $50 from me every month, We can get tax for the state and revenue. I think they got their heads up their a**, and they're just all about money.
I think the state in New Hampshire, it's time to get the head out from underneath the rock and should legalize recreational marijuana. You can go to almost any place to pay the $50 fee, the doctors fill out a form and you get a card. In this day and age, there is a lot of money to make. Children 18 or over, they go to their friend who has a card, they can buy it down at the corner street. It's available everywhere, so why not capitalize on it, make a store, get some money out of it and have some kind of control. Lou in Center Conway
I do not agree with the Senate vote and Jeb Bradley's vote. That money coming from the marijuana would’ve helped on our property taxes. Us seniors are getting killed with property taxes. I don't suppose Mr. Bradley could hand out some of his money to give us seniors a break on our property taxes. So thank you, Jeb Bradley and a bunch of old bags on the Senate. Thank you very much. This is Carl in Effingham.
No and Jeb Bradley needs to dry up and blow away.
It's a good question. We're not sure what the answer is. Why don't you ask the folks that live up behind Walmart what their poison of choice is, whether it's fentanyl, methamphetamine or marijuana. You might get some interesting answers. This is DP from Lovell, Maine
I say good for New Hampshire for thinking of something besides revenue, not to legalize marijuana. Nothing has changed. It still is a drug and a gateway to stronger drugs, no matter how much they try to tell you differently. Like we don't have enough drug problems as it is in this area and many others in New Hampshire and across the country. Thank you, Gov. Sununu and everyone else that used their brains, which people don't have if they smoke much of that. Susan Ward
The New Hampshire Senate would rather fine or jail people for having pot rather than regulate its use. So much for Live Free or Die. This from a state that puts liquor stores on most major highways. Live Free or Die. However, if you have a terminal illness, you can't get relief from chronic pain or discomfort. You can't get a physician to help assist you in ending your own life. The same New Hampshire Senate that touts local control would not allow cash strapped towns like Conway to enact a local $1-a-night tax on hotel stays. All the New Hampshire disadvantage.
I totally agree. Too much pot in the town of Conway anyway. Time to clamp down on those who are doing it who aren’t doing it for medicine.
In sync with their positions on gun control and women’s rights, the Republican party and Sen. Bradley continue to distance themselves from the clear will of the majority of New Hampshire voters over the legalization of recreational marijuana sales. If passed, the proposed legislation would have taken pot off the streets and therefore, exposure to fentanyl and other chemicals, and placed it under state control, thereby logically lowering overdoses and deaths. Mr. Bradley and his peers must still be watching the 1930s movie “Reefer Madness,” which promoted belief that marijuana use led to serious crimes and insanity, and was a gateway drug leading to more serious addictions — all debunked over the past 80 years, and, most recently, in all of our surrounding states (and Canada) that have legalized recreational marijuana. The Republican Party of the Regan/Bush era is gone, and many former party loyalists like me have moved on. Dan in Conway
There is no good reason to offer this poison when one can easily obtain it from all of the surrounding states and provinces. Keep the state an island free of this horror. A nice healthy walk to Fryburgh will get you all you want. Better you spend more time in church than consume the devil's poison.
Personally I don’t care what people do in the privacy of their own home. However marijuana doesn’t stay at home. Working in an industry where my employees and I interact with drivers on a face to face basis everyday, I can tell you people are driving stoned more and more each day. Legalizing marijuana will only make the problem worse. While it is illegal to drive impaired, nobody seems to care. We also have irresponsible parents leaving THC gummies out where children get a hold of them. If you want to go to Maine or Massachusetts and buy marijuana you have that option, but we don’t need the public burden that goes with legalizing it in New Hampshire. Bob from Madison.
Alcohol has harmed and even killed far more people than marijuana ever has or ever will. But the troglodyte Republicans in our state senate seem fine with placing a state liquor store on every major and many minor roads leading into and out of the state. The hypocrisy is stunning if not surprising. Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts thank them. Robert C Sawyer, Portsmouth, and Parsonsfeld, Maine.
Weed isn’t a “gateway” drug. It is the drug. Good for them on the rejecting it. Robert Cooper
No. It’s pathetic and archaic thinking. Do your research, Bradley. Nick Beattie
It's way past time to legalize it. People are going to border states and spending their money for it there. Why not have that revenue for New Hampshire? Now Sununu said he was on board and would find a path forward, after it was voted down. Tammie Savini
How ironic that the day after it fails in the senate, Sununu is now all for it. Shawn Sherwood
Way to go governor. Just said no to millions of dollars of tax revenue our state could really use. People are going to use it one way or another. Might as well profit off the sales. Shameful leadership in this state. Cameron Lambert
It's a miracle plant put on earth from God for human consumption. James DeMonico
Only one drug gets sold in New Hampshire (by the State) and that's alcohol. No competition allowed. Alexander Trojano
We here in Massachusetts love all the extra revenue pot sales bring us. We pave the roads with gold and all drive Bentleys. Why give the government a new tax stream to line pockets with? New Hampshire should do it the right way. Decriminalize it. Period. No pot shops, no taxes. Learn from us dopey neighbors to the south. Matt Jodoin
We don’t need another drug in New Hampshire or in the United States. Decriminalize, yes; legalize, no. Don’t let this issue just be about the money. Linn Cognito
I’m pretty sure there was way more attached to this bill than just legalized marijuana. Which is why it was blocked. Tommy Leach
Legalize it. It's against the law now and how's that working out? If you think that making it illegal is keeping it off the streets, you’re wrong, We have so much fentanyl coming across from Mexico now. That's the real problem. If you put the money made on it toward telling the risk of it like cigarettes and alcohol, it won't solve all the problems but look what it has done for cigarettes sales has dropped with education. Philip Young
Morons. It’s proven in other legal states that their drug use plummets. The stats literally prove this. We need to vote out the fossils. Jay Cote
Absolutely not, especially considering marijuana is used in opioid abuse treatment. Also, maybe there wouldn’t be such a problem with drug addiction in this state if there were more resources available to help its people. Perhaps the legalization of marijuana could provide revenue to the state which would provide revenue to help with programs, such as drug addiction, as well as provide assistance to the disabled, vets, low income, etc.. Janice Taglieri
Yes, just because other states allow it, does not mean we need to. In my eyes, its still a gateway drug for our youth. Leo Gauthier
Who’s secretly paying for the block. It's definitely not from a moral background. New Hampshire sells liquor on the highway. Kickbacks somewhere for sure. Once the weed organizations start offering large kickbacks … legal Dane Wooderson
Morons. Leslie O'Dell
