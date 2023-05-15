There were 34 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you agree with the Senate vote not to legalize recreational marijuana?”

I do not agree with the N.H. Senate’s rejection of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana. Marijuana has not been shown to be a "gateway drug" leading to use of addicting substances such as oxycodone and heroin. There are very few deaths attributable to marijuana use. Contrast this to alcohol. It is estimated that more than 140,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually. New Hampshire should join the 21 states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Richard P. Noonan, MD, Intervale

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.