There were 52 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you agree with Executive Councilor Joe Kenney on vaccination policy?” There were 30 “yes” responses and 22 “nos.”
I do not agree with Executive Councilor Joe Kenney on vaccination policy. I don’t know who’s advising him, but he is being ill-advised. He needs to spend a day helping in any of the ICUs of the North Country and he would be singing a different tune.
It is free money from the communists running the White House. So take the money and spend it on anything else you want.
Yes, I agree. New Hampshire is the only state that won’t be controlled. Hello people, maybe you should check to see what is in the vaccine and you might change your mind. It’s not a vaccine or you wouldn’t need two and then a booster every year. It’s a glorified flu shot. We’re losing freedom. Wake up. Susan Peters.
I do not agree with Executive Councilor Joe Kenney. I think he looked really foolish in the TV interview with Gov. Sununu. I’ve lived in New Hampshire for 44 years and have always been a registered independent and feel that he is definitely not fit to be in office, given his comments.
I’m from North Conway, a taxpayer here in New Hampshire. No, I don’t agree with Joe Kenney on turning away $27 million in federal money. As the late John Wayne once said, life is tough and even tougher when you’re stupid. Right? What you, Joe, and your fellow Republicans on the Executive Council did makes about as much sense as Arizona recounting the ballots three or four times at the expense of taxpayers. Ray Burton, where are you when we need some common sense in Concord?
Stop being sheep. Protect our freedom. Fight against the terror in our country. We don’t need to drink the Kool-Aid. This is Marley.
No, I did not agree with the executive councilors and Joe Kenney on the vaccination policy. It’s much needed money. Even the Attorney General Jonathan Ella said we weren’t bound with any sweeping changes or notes. In other words, no strings attached. I do not feel that the Executive Council, the Republicans in power, represent people who live in this state. I do not feel that their retroactive policies are good for our state and I do plan on voting them out as soon as I can.
I totally agree with Joe Kenney. Have all the Republicans go against vaccination just to show the lunacy of those people who still worship Trump. This is Robert from Fryeburg
Yes, I do agree with Executive Councilor Joe Kenney on his vaccination views.
Joe Kenney is exactly right. Enough of this nonsense crap. The unconstitutional mandates create one thing, that is division and nothing else. And that’s pretty much the only thing this BS administration is good at. They’re very good at creating crises, division and hatred. That’s about all they’ve been able to do so far.
If people want to get vaccinated, so be it. Let them get vaccinated. But if people don’t want to be vaccinated, that’s their choice. It shouldn’t be a priority for the government to tell them to be vaccinated.
It appears Kenney knuckled under the mob. To refuse money needed by New Hampshire’s struggle against COVID displays both poor judgment and certainly a lack of concern for the health and well-being of his constituents. Alice Proctor
I say thank you, Joe Kenney, for looking out for the regular folks who cannot afford to lose their jobs over some overreaching mandate for sickness. Enough already. You continue to earn my vote, Joe.
I absolutely don’t agree with Joe Kenney. I don’t understand how four people can make such a large decision and totally ignore the facts. Ignore the governor, ignore the public health experts and put a greater burden on all the people trying to do the right thing. They need to get their facts straight. Joe Kenney will never have my vote again. Concerned citizen.
Yes, I do. Silver Lake
I am in full support of the executive council’s refusal to take these funds. Those who want to be vaccinated in the state of New Hampshire have already done so. We do NOT need federal funds to push more people to get this vaccine against their will. Becca Marie
Thank you, Councilman Kenney, and the other three Republicans that rejected this money! How refreshing it is to be a constituent and be heard. If there is someone out there that hasn’t heard about the vaccine and where they can get it, you are living under a rock and should stay there. I’m so proud of my state for being the first state to stand up and refuse this money! Stay strong, New Hampshire. Lead the way! Donna C. Chick
This decision by the Executive Council is short-sighted and foolish. I agree with Gov. Sununu that this decision by the Executive Council shows reckless disregard for the health and welfare of New Hampshire’s residents. This money should have been accepted to hire a public health manager and the necessary staff to address public concerns and fight the rampant disinformation campaigns we are facing. Vaccines are safe and effective; any other narrative is a lie. Ray Gilmore
Absolutely. However, Joe Kenney did not set a policy, he simply voted to say no to federal funds (our money, it’s not “free” money) and keep our state’s sovereignty, which I support. Nicole Nordlund
Too bad Joe Kenney doesn’t care about the same workers dying of COVID or the other innocent people they infect and damage or kill either. Losing your job because you have decided that a high school dropout knows more about how a vaccine works than a medical doctor is plain stupidity and their own fault. Killing others due to their stupidity is criminal. This was the wrong vote for New Hampshire. It’s time to vote him and the rest of the GOP out to save our communities, our state and our health-care system. Dawn James
I’m proud of our state for standing up and saying NO. We don’t need extra funds to advertise the vaccine — we have one of the highest populations of vaccinated individuals! And we should not be held to the conditions they wanted in exchange. Great job voting no. Megan Marie
I cannot believe I am saying this, but I actually agree with Sununu on this. Kenney and the others are not conservatives; hell they aren’t even Republicans. This is absurd. Al Hospers
We have seen things like this before. Their “art of the deal” is to do things badly and then whine, complain and delay to set the stage for their ongoing crazy game of using conspiracy and mass false info. These reasons as listed by the Sun for their vote sound to me as suspicious as the “Stop the Steal” efforts to overturn our 2020 election. Looks like someone is looking to gain your support by saying Yes to PPP money and no to this kind of help. Help us understand why this is so. David Robinson
Executive Council made the right decision. Kendra Denise
Joe Kenney was wrong to vote no on accepting $27 million to assist New Hampshire in getting everyone vaccinated. Dennis Vienneau
Selling your soul or your medical freedom for money never leads to anything good. There are always strings attached. You keep your money, and I’ll keep my sovereignty. Kathryn Michelotti
Yes, 100 percent. New Hampshire being the live free or die state, we don’t need taxpayer money going to more vaccine propaganda. Kristen Giannini MacRae
Considering that the N.H. Attorney General stated that the funds could be used for overall COVID management not “vaccine propaganda”; and considering that Joe Kenney did not give a very thorough explanation for his vote: I’m disappointed but not surprised. James Alt
Absolutely, yes. Keep up the fantastic work, Councilor Kenney. TL Kay
Yes, I agree with Joe Kenney for the vaccination policy. Our valley is suffering so badly from lack of employees. Ask any of your friends and see who’s losing their job or is willing to walk away because of forced mandates. We can’t afford to lose much more staff. North Conway closes at 7 p.m. most places on the weekend. Restaurants are unstaffed, hospital staff overworked for lack of staff. This also has to do with the housing crisis, but I can’t count on two hands how many people I know walking away from their jobs due to mandated vaccines. Deni Weeks
Passing on Biden bucks gets thumbs up from me, but that money will get pissed away somewhere else. Certainly not money in the bank. Montgomery Dash
The funds should tell you all you need to know. John F.X. Acker
I absolutely agree with the council’s vote! Live Free or Die! Tammy Jean
Read the fine print. It comes with strings attached. I agree with those who voted against accepting the funds! Teisha Bryan
Morons all of them who voted against this. Time to vote them out. The Farmstand
Live Free or Die! JM Morrone
So stupid. Our legislators are nuts. Sane New Hampshire residents need to vote these radicals out in midterms. We pay into the pot and these idiots make us the only idiots to not take our piece of the pie out. Terry Stevens
Tell the feds to keep their dirty money. Abagnale Franklin
Yes! Live free or die! Brooke Sawyer
Sununu is corrupt and a tyrant. Remember, folks, the governor shut down businesses in 2020. That’s communism. He’s a hypocrite. The governor could step up and say it’s wrong what the hospitals are doing. We do not need the $27 million. Anyone who wants a vaccine can get it. He’s full of it when he says it’s going to be hard for people to get. This is a lie. Lizz Enos
Trying to mandate this shot is like trying to mandate the flu shot. Both have the same success rates. My body, my choice. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Administering this lifesaving COVID vaccine is not a Democratic, Republican, liberal, conservative, left, right or partisan issue. It is a humanitarian issue. A lifesaving issue. Joe Kenney is a member of the “4 N” club: nitwit, numbskull, nincompoop and nudnick. Kenney is a moron. An idiot. He should be impeached or resign. This is Dave in North Conway.
I can’t believe people are upset over turning down $27 million in taxpayer money for strict vaccine propaganda. Live free or die no more. Now they need to shove this vaccine down our throats and people who want to retain their choice of bodily autonomy by not supporting vaccine mandates are now the bad guys? To think that money won’t come with heavy strings your delusional. Agartha Franklin
Joe Kenney was shaken up by the protesters so he voted to turn down the funds. He is fast approaching useless mode or worse. Disgusted, Conway
They made the right vote.
I feel Councilor Kenney is totally wrong on his vote to deny accepting the federal funds so more people can get vaccinated. He explained that he is trying to keep businesses from laying off employees due to vaccine mandates. Except the funding had nothing to do with vaccine mandates. It would still be a person’s right to get the vaccine or not. But the funding would have made it easier for those people that want the vaccine to get it. Kenney is listening to the small minority of anti-vaxers and aligning himself with them. But he is turning his back on the majority of New Hampshire citizens that want people to get vaccinated. Brian Lombard
I agree with Kenney’s stance on vaccinations. People should not have to fear losing a job over their personal health choices. Michelle
I disagree completely with Joe Kenney and am disappointed in his behavior. I agree with Gov. Sununu on this. The funds that the Executive Council rejected were to provide New Hampshire residents with information on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. Joe wanted to go even further and interfere with business rights to protect the health and safety of their employees and customers. Joe apparently does not care about the health of his constituents and is only concerned with increasing his own power and wealth through Trumpism.
Joe Kenney is wrong. I live in Jackson and am embarrassed that my area of the Mount Washington Valley voted to reject $27 million in federal money to boost vaccination rates! What is more important than the health of our people here in the valley? I come from a nursing background. Get the vaccine and protect our citizens. I will not be voting for Joe Kenney in the future. Helen Wasco
We appreciate the generosity of Joey (aka Plugs) and Kammie for these monies that should not be refused. Take the funds and spend it on anything. How about the revitalization of downtown Manchester, rebates on home heating oil. As Peppermint Patty (Jen Saki) says, no one ever checks to see how the funds are spent. None of our Washington politicians seem to care, so let’s do it.
After the events of Dec. 7, 1941, our nation became truly indivisible in the single-minded purpose of defeating the imperial forces of Japan and the Nazi fascist armies in Europe. It was a time when ordinary citizens came together to make extraordinary and heroic sacrifices, both at home and abroad. Even I, as a 6-year-old, did my part, collecting from my neighbors stuff that we were told was needed in the ongoing war that ensued. Not a single resource was denied or withheld in the course of dealing with what was then the imperative threat of its time. Today, we face a different imperative, but just as dangerous as the war we faced back then. In today’s war, the enemy is not human but a virulent, contagious virus, which if not destroyed, will devour us in disease, disruption and death. We can win this war over this virus, but first, we must have the will and the resources to do so. Joe Kenney and his Republican cohorts on the Executive Council put their divisive politics in actions that are illogical, immoral, divisive and unproductive by denying us resources necessary in victory. Stan Solomon, Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.