There were 37 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Based on his record, will you vote to re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu?” There were 14 “yes” responses, 20 “no” answers and three that were either undecided for didn’t answer the question.
Yes, I’m going to vote to re-elect Gov. Sununu. He is a lot better than any socialist, communist Democrats that are going to run.
No, I will not vote for Sununu again mainly because of that abortion problem that he created. We should re-fund Planned Parenthood.
Yes.
I’m voting against Governor Sununu. Really angry that twice he vetoed pure districting commission, and now we have a gerrymandering mess and he’s responsible. This summer, he said, If it didn’t pass the smell test, he would veto if they put in gerrymandering. Now, he’s backtracking. He can’t be trusted anymore. Leonard Witt, Sandwich
Yes, I will vote to re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu. Although when I voted for Ray Gilmore, I realized I made a mistake, and he will never get my vote again but definitely vote for Chris Sununu. Conway
I will not vote for Gov. Chris Sununu for his re-election campaign based upon the reasons that you have listed in the Nov. 13.
Yes, I would vote for Gov. Sununu and re-elect him again. I have no problem with all the defunding Planned Parenthood. I’m sure they’re still accepting donations. So if you’d like to donate, be my guest.
I’m calling in regards to rhino Gov. Chris Sununu, who is a CCP puppet. First of all, I’m voting to have the son of a b**ch impeached and #NoSununu for the fact that he unlawfully had our patriots arrested, and he pre planned with our corrupt state police in Concord to also violate our rights by having them wrongfully arrested. He needs to be impeached, and he also needs to be charged with treason. So hell no I’m voting for him for governor. We all know Trump won.
I absolutely will be voting for Gov. Sununu to be re-elected. Peter from Effingham
No, I definitely would not vote to re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu. I think his record dealing with the pandemic is horrendous.
I think Gov. Sununu has been OK for the state of New Hampshire. What worries me is that buttocks professor from Eaton. Is he going to be able to keep his pants on? Enough of his verbal vomit.
No, I will not be voting for Sununu this time. I voted for him every time but I will not this time as he’s becoming too extremist and too much of a Trumpican. I do not like the way he has changed in the past year.
This is Gordon. Yes, I definitely would vote for Gov. Sununu, who I think he’s doing a great job of keeping the sales tax out of the picture and the state income tax also.
Not in this lifetime or any other after what he did to the women’s rights.
Yes, I’ll vote for Sununu.
Gov. Sununu does not deserve to be re-elected. He did a pretty good job trying to protect New Hampshire citizens from the COVID virus in 2020, but has just turned his back on us this year. Sununu has caved into the extreme members of the legislature. He signed a budget that took his emergency powers away. He signed a bill to keep any business from mandating the vaccine, even for health-care workers that work in hospitals and service the residents of nursing homes and other facilities where people have to reside because of their limitations. Unvaccinated health-care workers should not be allowed to work where the most critical people live and make them sick. Sununu could protect them but has chosen to turn his back on them. He also signed the strictest abortion ban in New Hampshire’s history. We need a governor that will fight for the citizens of New Hampshire and Sununu has lost his fight and any interest in doing what is best for New Hampshire’s citizens. Brian
Yes, I will absolutely re-elect Gov. Sununu. I really don’t want a Democrat governor. We’ll go right to hell if that happens.
The answer is no. A mask mandate on Nov. 20, 2020, did nothing to support retail and restaurant owners and employees, as they were met with anger and threats from tourists, as they tried to enforce their masking protection for all. Your governor doesn’t require a mask, is what they said. Why didn’t he reach out to the Mount Washington Valley independence for their input, see how things were going. He allowed further physical fiscal strain on small businesses, the lifeblood of New Hampshire. Female rights are human rights. He had the opportunity to disengage the abortion bill from being grouped with other bills he wanted to pass and to have it amended with input from women and physicans. He chose politics over health once again. Every female over 18 should vote in 2022. Marie Kay of Center Conway.
Absolutely, I would vote again for Governor Sununu. We need all the Republicans we can get. The Democrats are ruining this country as far as abortions are concerned. Plenty of birth control out there. No excuses.
I cannot support Sununu’s re-election because he has failed to lead. The Free Staters are in charge of Concord — and Sununu is letting them dismantle New Hampshire’s norms. The general electorate seems finally to be seeing this with (1) the crazies disrupting public meetings because they don’t want masks, (2) with women’s rights in jeopardy, (3) and with nonsense decisions about federal funding and public health. We need wisdom and courage in the leadership office and Mr. Sununu is only interested in being liked.
Yes, I will vote for Gov. Sununu. He’s not a communist.
Chris Sununu, no, no, no. This is Dee Damon, Center Conway.
Yes, of course all of us at my office will vote for Gov. Sununu because he is the exact opposite of the racist Joseph Biden crime family and that racial hater promoter, Kamala Harris.
I will not vote for Mr. Sununu for he has removed funds from Planned Parenthood resulting in less babies being killed. Therefore at age 8 or 9 they will find out they were not wanted? I resent his lack of sympathy regarding the thousands of illegal aliens crossing the Southern border every day. Even worse, he wants to deny them a small stipend of $450,000 for past injustices toward them. How very selfish. After all these are poor people. So what if they are not vaccinated.
I will not vote to re-elect Chris Sununu for oh-so-many reasons. One of the biggest reasons is the fact that he declared a state of emergency because of the COVID pandemic 21 times. Yes, it was needed at the start. But what he did was effectively block out representative government from participating in the decisions on how to distribute the federal monies that came to the state to deal with the effects of the pandemic. He decided how to spend the money and some of his benefactors benefited from no-bid contracts. This is Ed from Hart’s Location
I will not cast a vote to re-elect Gov. Sununu for a host of reasons. Foremost on my mind is Sununu’s tepid response to defending fair maps. Every 10 years the U.S. collects census data then draws up new maps to reflect population changes. This week the House Special Committee on Redistricting presented maps for review. The proposed Republican Congressional map is clearly gerrymandered; it cannot pass Sununu’s “smell test.” Still the Governor has not said he would veto the plan. Sununu twice vetoed a bill to have a nonpartisan, independent committee oversee redistricting. (HB 665 had widespread bipartisan support.) Ellen Farnum, Tamworth
No. Mostly because of his defunding of Planned Parenthood and the ban on all abortions. Also, his education policy is just wrong.
I will not be voting to re-elect Gov. Sununu next year. He has shown zero leadership ability by allowing his own party to sneak an abortion ban into the budget and then signed it to appease the far right. He could not convince the two of the four Executive Councilors he helped elect to accept federal dollars to increase vaccination rates and allowed fat right activists to shut down the Executive Council. Now his party has drawn up hyper-partisan congressional districts in order to cling to power and I doubt that he’ll have the backbone to stand up to them. For those reasons and more he’s lost my vote. Erik Corbett
I will not vote to re-elect current Gov. Sununu based on his performance during his latest term. I think he lost me at “I’m a Trump guy through and through.” However, his recent stand on abortion and Planned Parenthood is taking us backwards. He dropped the ball with the pandemic. The very idea of suing the Biden administration over vaccine mandates makes him an embarrassment to all of New England. I live in this state though I no longer feel safe here. Thankfully I live in a border town and do all my business in Vermont even if I have to pay sales tax. I could go on but the bottom line is, no, no and no.
I will not vote to re-elect Chris Sununu for numerous reasons, including his signing a budget that included non-budget related items of prohibiting teaching “divisive concepts,” adding further restrictions on a persons’ choice regarding personal decisions such as abortion, and recently declining $27 million of federal funding that we so need to help people of New Hampshire with COVID-19 vaccines, etc. Shana
Maybe. Maybe not. Haven’t decided yet. The election is still a year away. Depends who runs against him. As far as Republicans go, Gov. Subaru Sununu is nowhere near as bad as some of the othah wacked out lunatics.
I am hoping his decision not to run for the Senate has everything to do with not wanting to hop the tRump train to madness. Kate Briand
Yes. Eugene Guinasso
No. Katy Robbart
Yes. Barbara Gifford
Absolutely not. Lezley Finkelsteen
Not sure. Who’s he running against? Clay Groves
