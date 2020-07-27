There were 187 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question, "Would you prefer a traffic light or a roundabout at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302?" There were 50 responses in favor of a roundabout, 109 in favor of a traffic light and 28 wanted either, neither, offered another solution or didn't answer the question.
This is Jeff in Fryeburg, Maine. They definitely need a roundabout. Traffic lights are a thing of the past. It takes too long. Roundabouts are faster. And they need one at the Fryeburg Post Office also.
I think that a light would be preferable on the East Conway Road intersection because then people have to stop because some people don't know how to go through a roundabout.
It does not matter if the state installs a light or a traffic circle. As someone who lives off of East Conway Road. It only matters that one or the other is installed as quickly as possible. It is terrifying to face that intersection every day. Fay Reilly
We have enough roundabouts here and people never know what to do. So please, please make it a traffic light so that people can get red for stop and green for go.
I think you should put a traffic light there.
I think that the intersection there should be a light. If there's a roundabout installed, people still don't know how to drive on them and cause accidents. This is Paul from Madison.
I'm a Madison resident and I’d like to have a light instead of a roundabout at East Conway Road intersection. People get all confused anyway trying to do a roundabout, especially on the weekends. I prefer a light. I think it is safer, less accidents.
John from Mountainville Village. Definitely a stoplight. They could put one in in only a week or so. It would take two years or better to get a roundabout.
Hey, this is Joe from Center Conway. I don't see what the big whoop is about putting a stop signal light at the end of each kind of way road with a tripper in the left lane. So that way they're the only time the light changes to stop traffic on 302 is when somebody coming out of East Conway Road wants to make the left turn. That's the only time there's a problem there. It would be a lot cheaper than one those of roundabouts that you people love up here for some reason.
Get a roundabout. That's a no brainer. There's plenty of room for it and it doesn't stop people unnecessarily, plus no electricity to be used by the town.
This is Dennis from Bartlett. Definitely a light. Should have been there 20 years ago. A light is simple and it's effective. Roundabouts or wherever you want to call them cause a lot of destruction and are confusing.
My name is Carol Kelly, I live on the East Conway Road and I would prefer a traffic light there only because I think the roundabouts are confusing to a lot of people and they also slow traffic down.
I think a roundabout would definitely be the preferable approach. Roundabouts just about eliminate the chances of a deadly or fatal accident at the intersection where as a traffic light, someone can still run the red light and cause an accident that would result in serious injury or fatality.
I believe that we really should have a traffic light at East Conway Road intersection because the roundabouts are like crazy deathtrap things on weekends with the tourists here.
Roundabout.
If we put it in a roundabout it will have to be extra large or bigger than the ones we do have because there are a lot of tractor trailer units double tractor trailer that are going to be using that roundabout and they are to need plenty of room to get around without running over the curb and if they do, they’re going to try it up and it's going to be bad for all those units. So I guess you don't have to think about that. A light would be good but it would also backup traffic in all directions. That is a very busy intersection. I think maybe an extra right lane going to East Conway Road and coming out with no left turns. This is Center Conway.
I favor no change at the East Conway intersection. Since 1962, I have gone through this intersection 10,000 times without any problems. Installing traffic lights or roundabouts every time a few drivers make a bad decision is a terrible policy. How about fixing the monumental traffic jams in Conway village that have plagued us for over 60 years. Donald Tremble
If you put a roundabout in front of the police station as it's been requested, the traffic would probably be four times as much trying to get through. You get people going left and right. I think it'd be chaos to put a roundabout there. The traffic light seems to be what would be the solution to the problem.
I'd much prefer a light to a roundabout. It doesn't look like there's enough room for a roundabout. But in any event, I've sat for years, because I've worked East Conway Road, trying to get out of that road at 4 o'clock thinking boy, I wish there was a light here. Susan from Conway
This is Barbara from East Conway and I prefer a roundabout. It's unfortunate that if its such a dangerous intersection and people have been killed that we have to wait two and a half years to have something done about it. I wanted to comment that there used to be a sign before you got to the intersection that said cancel your turn signal and that has been taken down. My other suggestion would be that it might be a good idea, the speed limit there is 40, if they reduced it, it is difficult to get out. Would it be possible to have a temporary light? I don't know. But I definitely prefer a roundabout.
This is Gordon. Why not a three-way stop sign. give that some thought. It seems to be working in other areas, so maybe there. I travel that route quite often and I don't see what the problem is.
I think they need to put a stop light there.
Roundabout without a doubt.
I would prefer a light and not another doggone roundabout at the East Conway Road intersection.
Roundabouts seem to work really well at Walmart and Michaels. So I would suggest a roundabout would be the way to go. Peter from Glen.
I've lived here all my life in the Conways and that's needed a traffic light for at least the last 30 years. The locals have said it. I don't know what the problem is. What's the hold up? We don't need a roundabout. A traffic light is all that’s needed, a fast moving traffic light, so people know when they're going. This is Rona Brosnan of North Conway.
I would prefer a roundabout. I live on East Conway Road and I have to go through that intersection quite often. And after the past motorcycle deaths and everything else like that, I find that to be a very dangerous spot. I figure a roundabout will just keep the traffic flowing as opposed to a stoplight which interferes and, as we all know, there's a lot of traffic running up there during the holidays and during the seasons we have here.
Roundabout. They seem to work in Conway well, and I don't like stopping at lights anyway. This is Joe from Center Conway
I would like to see a traffic light instead of a stupid roundabout. The idea of putting a roundabout would be a disaster and it is bad enough that the roundabout over North-South Road doesn't work. People don't know how to stop. Is this town roundabout happy? Steve from Conway
I think that a roundabout on that section of 302 would be a great idea but don't big trailer trucks have trouble going around those roundabouts. The wheels seem to have to go up on the sidewalk. Maybe a bigger roundabout? But it is a dangerous intersection.
I want whatever the DOT says is the safest intersection for that intersection.
I know the snowplow guys hate roundabouts but I much prefer just slowing down than stopping. Dennis D. Madison
Lights would be better at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302. Is the town going to take Bryant’s Wrecker Service land? What would that do to his business? How are the multitude of tractor trailers going to navigate a roundabout? If you take them into consideration that would increase the size of the roundabout exponentially. My experience with roundabouts is that drivers coming into them always try to beat out drivers already in them. I use them as little as I can. No roundabout, please. Elizabeth Kelsea, North Conway
I would prefer a roundabout to keep traffic flowing. As I live on East Conway Road I'm thrilled this issue is finally being addressed. Lesley Woodsum
Come on, this is a no-brainer! Drive anywhere around New England and you will see that intersection redesigns over the past decade are nearly all roundabouts aka rotary intersections. Especially in this case, where the roundabout has only three points of entry instead of the more typical intersection of four points of entry, such upgrade gives not only increased safety but also efficiency of traffic flow. The latter is made more significant by the fact that it involves a U.S. Highway. Rod Forsman, Intervale.
Traffic signal. As soon as possible before anyone else gets killed. Don’t wait or hesitate !
I am in favor of a roundabout at East Conway Road. Roundabouts have proven to be much safer than a traffic light at an intersection. If a collision does occur in a roundabout, it is at much slower speed and vehicles are more likely to collide at an angle, not head on. In addition, roundabouts have shown to keep traffic moving at a much quicker pace than lights. You do not stop and wait for an extended period of time at a roundabout the way you do at a light. Tom from Conway
There are already so many roundabouts in this area. While they do work well (if one knows how to use them), it would be better for a traffic light to appear at this intersection. It would take some getting used to, but I would feel more comfortable if there were clear indicators for each direction to flow properly, instead of relying solely on the driver. Ashley Kerr
Traffic light! Lisa DuFault
Traffic light. I work right by that intersection and see numerous accidents from minor to major all the time. A traffic light would easily allow left turns out of that intersection that are almost all-but-impossible in heavy traffic flow days. It would also help to slow traffic down further down Eastman Road where the speed limit decreases. Shannon Davenport
I think a traffic light would be the best solution and the least costly. A roundabout would be a waste, because the cars going from North Conway toward Center Conway are never-ending. That's why there are so many accidents. Maurine Lowd Cheek
While a traffic light would be faster to install it would also create a backup of traffic and have the added pleasure of people trying to “beat the light.” A roundabout, I feel, would be the safer option. If speed continues to be an issue put in speed bumps. Stephanie Rogers
A roundabout needs to be large enough to accomodate all of the tractor trailer traffic that goes through the area. The trucks have a hard time making the tight swing on too many of the new roundabouts on major roads, and they end up driving across the center. That said, probably a traffic light would be the best option. Donna Trafford Ward
A roundabout would be great. It gets harder every day taking lefts off of East Conway and rights onto. Not to mention the motorcycle deaths a couple years back. Val Ed McAskill
Roundabout. The whole intersection is badly graded, so it's hard to see far enough ahead at those speeds, especially if you're in a low car. A roundabout would also have to have a reduced speed ahead warning, which would further reduce accidents. A traffic light will have people coming to a dead stop, which I see as more hazardous. Where will the lights be so that you have enough warning? Amy Elizabeth Carruthers
A traffic light would be faster to put in, effective, cheaper, more flexible in the "off" season, and it seems too many people still don't quite understand how roundabouts work. Brian Gillete
I love the job that roundabouts perform. However, this intersection is only a nightmare when trying to take a left onto 302 from East Conway Road. I've had to go through it for 35 years. I certainly hope it won't take three years to get something done. Construction of an unnecessary roundabout will be disruptive. How long would it take for a traffic light to be installed? We needed it years ago! Susan Prescott
Please, a light! The state has installed a few two-lane roundabouts that are SO DANGEROUS. People can’t switch lanes to get off sometimes. I HATE those new two-lane roundabouts. I will use a different route to avoid them. I almost got in an accident twice because out-of-staters think they always have the right of way! Clarice Hamanne Girouard
A light. Roundabouts confuse people, they get impatient waiting and then cut others off, and rush through them unnecessarily. Most people will stop at a light, and while they’ll hate it, know how to use them properly. Amy Welch
Neither. I go to work every day that way. I see no need. That is all the residents there need. Four-way stops work slick. Roundabouts do as well, but people have even more difficulty figuring them out for some reason. Cheryl McNaughton
If people actually knew how to use the already existing roundabouts properly, it would get my vote, but since they don't (people either not yielding to others already in the circle, or those that are already in the circle stopping at every entrance point and yielding when they aren't supposed to), I'm going with the traffic light. Linn Charette Tripp
I ordinarily would prefer roundabout, but not at that location. Too much traffic both ways on 302. A traffic light is necessary. Marilyn Hughes
A large roundabout with bypass lanes kind of like at Walmart will work great, but not a tight roundabout. The bypass lane heading east on 302 would make it so you don't have to enter the roundabout, and the same for people turning right from East Conway Road Roundabouts large enough will allow higher volumes of traffic to flow through without major delays. Roundabouts are expensive at first, but lower costs in the long run I believe. I'm a Class A truck driver, and roundabouts can be tough if not set up well. I'm pro roundabouts vs lights in this location. Tony Gray
A traffic light is best, if the system is better than on the other end of the bridge where it has a bad glitch randomly. Especially recently. Geo Burroughs
I’m not from there, but I learned to drive at 7 a.m. during morning traffic on a rotary. I can drive a rotary, most people can’t. Today, they are redesigning it into a roundabout. Will be interesting. Andrea Pronko
I'd like people to learn how to drive, then there wouldn't need to be a light or a roundabout. COMMON SENSE. Rachel Johnson
So, we’re not going to put in the most effective infrastructure because people don’t know how to drive? Thomas Stapinski
Light. Been almost hit too many times to count in the roundabout by Walmart. People think those in the circle have to yield and just drive right in. Those in the roundabout have right-of-way, not those entering it. Dawn James
Roundabout. It works perfectly on the North South Road. I never see any issues, and it keeps traffic moving at all times. Unlike a traffic light, which will always cause someone to wait (unnecessarily at times). Janet Paul Marconi
Need to consider the local population of older adults who would be confused by a roundabout. They take time to get used to. Toni Hoy
Roundabouts are horrible! The ones we have aren’t even useful. A light is always better! Jane Marie Whiting Kenny
I don't think a roundabout is a good idea even though a light stops traffic. That intersection is a major truck route. The amount of land they need so the roundabout would be big enough for big trucks would take more, especially on the swamp side. David Frechette
Needs to be a light. In order to do a roundabout the road would need a lot of reconstruction to level it out. A light will be less expensive. We don’t have to incur the cost of roundabout where there’d only be three entries. Kathy Finney
Traffic light for vehicles turning left from East Conway Road and left onto East Conway Road Continuous right lane along Eastman Road for traffic heading from North Conway to 302. Long merge lane from East Conway Road turning right onto Eastman Road Laura Deschambeault
I live on East Conway Road and it's a nightmare trying to get out sometimes. Too many accidents, close calls and deaths. Definitely a traffic light! No roundabout! People do not pay enough attention at the one near Walmart, never mind a new one in a much faster traffic area. The speed limit is way too fast near East Conway Road. Traffic light, PLEASE. Mary Gassnola
Based on traffic flow through the Walmart and Hannaford roundabouts, I would have to say lights would be better for this particular intersection. At the other two roundabouts, flow is steady and people trying to exit Walmart, Michael’s, and Hannaford either have to wait several moments for a break or jump out in front of oncoming traffic. Since the 302 junction is susceptible to higher traffic levels, vehicles trying to enter a circle from East Conway Road could potentially have a very difficult time merging, thus creating more accidents. Laurie Colbath-Libby
Traffic light, if needed. No roundabout. Nobody can use them properly. Chris Fournier
Stop light. There are log trucks and semis going in and out. I could be wrong, but I’m not seeing the room to do a large roundabout. Heidi L’Amoreaux Forde
No traffic light! I’d take a roundabout any day over a traffic light. But how about worrying about Conway Village first? Having worked on the ambulance in town for almost nine years, I’ve never once seen an accident in the roundabouts. I’ve seen more than I can count at the traffic lights. Leslie O’Dell
Traffic light for this particular intersection. Should have had one a long time ago. Susan Smith Foster
This isn't even a good question! Have you gone through the roundabouts on a weekend? People are clueless with those things! Jeff Moon
Why don't we fix the four-corners and the intersection by Irvings in Conway first? Wyatt Coughlan Jr.
Roundabouts seem to work well on North South Road. Erik Corbett
No traffic lights please! Try getting through the ones in Conway Village, it will change your mind. Paul Richardson
Whatever, because the state’s gonna do whatever they want to do. Knowing the state, it’s going to be the cheaper option. Josh Robichaud
A traffic light, because of the amount of truck traffic and people fail to yield at a roundabout. Traffic now is terrible and getting worse. Donald Philbrick
Doing anything there will not only necessitate lowering the speed limit to 40 mph between the river and the police department, but will result in traffic being backed up all the way to Route 113 on the weekends. I say leave it alone, learn how to drive, and have a little patience. In the end, all you're really going to do is make a minor issue a major one. I'm sure there are more worthwhile projects in the valley to spend that money on other than making our traffic problems worse than they already are. Buddy Bullerwell
Traffic light! I think it would be better for large vehicles. Also, people don’t know how to use (or maybe don’t care) the roundabout. Cynthia Fulton Biagini
I feel that if there is a roundabout, it is going to still not let traffic out of East Conway Road. They will still have to yield to traffic coming through. Nicole Jackson
Traffic lights, for probably less than 10 percent of the cost of a roundabout! Paul Gallichotte
Traffic light. I would think that a roundabout would be tough for the large trucks that use the East Conway Road. Sally Fortier Olson
Roundabout would work better, otherwise you’re gonna have traffic backed up over the bridge trying to get to town. Ed Flagg
How about nothing? Learn to drive! Michael Tetreault
Traffic light. That doesn't seem like a good spot for a rotary. Joe Roberts
How about putting that sign back up to turn your blinker off as you come off 302 to Eastman Road? Approaching traffic with their blinker on gives the thought that it is OK to turn off of East Conway Road. Kate Briand
Roundabout. Just about eliminates the chances of a deadly collision. Ron Spicer
If there is a change, it should be a light. Nick Slocumb
How about a toll booth for those incoming towards North Conway? Mike Fairbanks
I would choose a traffic light. The last couple killed there broke my heart. So glad something is being done. It will save lives! Linda Burtwell
Light! Nobody can follow the roundabouts, they don’t know how to yield. Angela Merrill
A traffic light seems like the best way to go. Christopher Fleming
A traffic light is all that is needed. Barbara Gifford
A traffic light! Johanna Barbour
Traffic light! Lindsey Maihos
I think a roundabout could cause more accidents. Mainly because people entering the roundabout will not look to see if it’s clear to enter and cause pileups. Craig Pellerin
I like toll booths. Mike Hab
Traffic light! Ann Belisle Hamilton
Traffic light! Jayne McDevitt
A light would work! Elsie Limmer
Traffic light! Bonnie Miller
Either. It’s just so dangerous. Robin Ignatowski Bennett
I am OK with either, it needs it! Pam Hale
Traffic light. Melissa E. Hatch
Traffic light! Nancy L. Tilton
Traffic light! Jenny Hagerty
Roundabout, because it isn’t rocket science. Steffan North
I think a light would work just fine. Virginia Burnell
Traffic light! Windy Harper
Light! DEFINITELY. Denise Calandra
Roundabouts keep traffic flowing. Jeff Murphy
Roundabout! Keep the traffic flowing! Paul Johnson
Traffic light. Claire Nelson Glackin
Traffic light. Joy Paul
Traffic light. Bonnie Riel Hebert
Traffic light. Theresa Gaspar Magellan
Lights. Stephanie Chandler
Traffic light. Carolyn Forney Lmbt
Roundabout! Jen Bella
Traffic light. Janet Kelley
Roundabout. Carla Palmer
Traffic light. Jessica Guilford
Roundabout. Ed Enos
Roundabout. Jesse Mixer
Traffic light. Denise Bowler Murphy
Traffic light. Susan Walther Altieri
Traffic light. Rebecca Leif
Light. Maryann Baitz Schiller
No more roundabouts. Jane Eastman
Traffic light. Debra Scialla
Light! Amanda Drawdy
Roundabout. Steven Furness
Traffic light. Kate Schreiber
Traffic light. Brenda Anthony
Light. Richard Wentworth
Traffic light. Raine Savary
A light! Jane Warren
Roundabout. Celeste Brady
A clover leaf. Dana Haley
Light. Coryann La Liberte
Light. Kimberly Clarke
Traffic light. Laurie Lundblad
Roundabout/traffic circle/rotary. Rachel A. Valk
Light with a car sensor. So it can stop traffic only when needed. Christine Weckesser
A traffic light. And while you're at it, put one outside the Lamplighter Park entrance, too. Annmarie Lombard
A traffic light. People don't know the correct way to drive a roundabout! Beverly Taylor
A traffic light is best. Too many accidents with roundabouts. David Palmer
Roundabout. Have said it for years. Shanna Walker
A traffic light would be best. Cindy Hazen
I prefer a roundabout, but would be OK with a light. It’s about time that intersection is being addressed. Stacy Pobatsching
Definitely a traffic light! Terri Prime
Roundabout. Keagan Brown
Roundabout traffic is already terrible, and a light will make it slower, so a roundabout would speed things up. Basil D. Goodwin
Light. People don't know how to use roundabouts. Cathie Gregg
Traffic light, because not everyone understands how to use a roundabout. Marie Cherry Rappa
Traffic light! LONG overdue! Gloria Bergeron Tibbetts
They have already made the decision. They are just asking to make you think your opinion matters. George Cole
Traffic light. I have seen so many people that have no idea how to even use a roundabout. Tracy Leavitt
Roundabout. Is there any way of passing out instruction manuals for those who don’t have a clue how they work? That might help.
Roundabout, hands down. It’s safer. Johnny Eastman
Traffic lights! Sooner than later. Stephanie James Scheffel
How about a figure eight? Chet Eastwood
Traffic light! Most drivers don’t know how to navigate a roundabout. Jane LaFrancesca Williams
Traffic light. Susan O’Sullivan MacDonald
My vote is for a roundabout. Dennis Vienneau
Roundabout. Lindsay Shackford
Traffic light. Emily Robinson
Traffic light. Rhiannon Rappe
Maybe a reminder sign coming from Fryeburg to shut directionals off? Clare J. MacRae
Anything is better than what is there now! Pamela Dickinson
Traffic light. The sooner, the better. Marcia Montgomery Smith
Roundabout. Sarah Marvel
Roundabout. Carla Schneider
A light. Don Davis
Definitely a light. Mike Goodwin
A traffic light is less expensive! Deb Madden Deschenes
A traffic light would be best. Much needed. Lana Roussel Williams
Roundabout! Karylann Kelly Walker
Roundabout! Danuta Kopij
Traffic light NOT on a timer. Jim Nixon
Traffic lights. Jean Fox Blake
Traffic light. Do it right away. Don’t wait until 2023. Terri Ford
Traffic light. Roundabouts are used when there are multiple — being more than three — entrances and exits. Putting a roundabout there would be dumb. Shannan Budde
Roundabout. Ellie Jodoin
Traffic light. Nikki Croft
Roundabout. Deb Turner Detzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.