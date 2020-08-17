There were 60 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think picking Kamala Harris to be his running mate was a good choice by Joe Biden?” There were 20 yes responses, 23 nos and 17 that didn’t think it mattered either way or didn't directly answer the question.
It doesn't really matter who we pick. Going to be a Trump 2020 landslide. This is JD from North Conway.
Kamala Harris is a great running mate. Good choice by Joe Biden. Hopefully this will return our country to the democracy that it was before Trump was elected.
Jeff Bezos and his crowd of liberal billionaires have got their girl bought and paid for. When are the liberals in this country gonna wake up to the fact that it's all a bunch of hooey?
She is a great choice for Joe Biden. I think it might help him get more votes. I think she's a very smart woman and she's full of get up and go.
I think that Joe Biden truly made the wrong choice. Of all the people of minority or of color and of women, I said she was by far what I considered to be the worst candidate.
Absolutely. That complete loser.
Joe Biden can't pick a running mate, period. Kamala might be right, but hang on to your guns, because she's taking it away. This is the Powder Slasher.
This rising star lied four times in her acceptance for VP nomination. She lied about Trump's management of COVID. She lied about Trump denying millions of children going back to school. She lied about the U.S. having the worst COVID of all developed countries, and she lied about Ebola being a pandemic. She's either incompetent or a very skilled liar. This is Peter from North Conway.
Absolutely not. Neither one of them are qualified to be in any political office, let alone the highest office. Ask yourself, what did forgetful, crooked Joe do for our country in the time that he was our VP for eight years? And Harris, she's a joke. This is certainly a comedy show. Linda Barton, North Conway.
I think she's a great choice. I hope she and Joe Biden can unite to win and be able to unite this country, which is very divided right now.
I do not think picking Kamala Harris was a good choice, because she basically said she believed the women who accused him of sexual assault. If you believe women who say that he sexually assaulted them, how do you agree to be his running mate? That makes no sense to me.
I think Kamala is a perfect vice president candidate. She will do an awesome job. She's tough and knowledgeable and will chew up Mr. Pence. We just have to get rid of Tweety so we can get on to healing in this country. Linda in North Conway.
Any Democrat in the whole entire room would be a good choice for Joe Biden.
You better be ready for Harris to become the president because Joe Biden will never make four years. He shouldn't be even running now.
Wow, I was surprised. I think everybody here in the valley thought it was going to be Mike Kerins because he thinks he's the smartest man in America. Well, maybe next time.
Kamala Harris is an excellent choice for VP. She's brilliant, articulate and operates with integrity — all qualities our current administration is completely lacking. Christine Thompson from Jackson.
I think that the choice of Kamala Harris to be his running mate was a horrible idea. I don't believe that she's qualified, and I believe she was chosen based on gender and race, which I'm beginning to tire of.
He needs many, many more intelligent people like Kamala to help him win for the presidency. However, it is going to be a waste of time because Trump will win again. Go Republicans.
Absolutely not. No, no, no. The woman is so far left. She's scary. No way.
I think Kamala Harris is a great vice-presidential choice. Ellie Gordon, Intervale
This is Jim in Glen. Joe Biden chose his running mate based solely upon the color of her skin and her sex. In a broad sense, isn't this racism and sexism? Shouldn't he have chosen his running mate based solely upon his or her qualifications? This was a bad decision for America. But a very good decision for President Trump and Vice President Pence.
Joe Biden's choice for Kamala Harris was excellent. He could have picked Bozo the Clown, and it still would have been better than what we have presently.
I believe Kamala Harris is an excellent choice for vice president. First of all, should anything happen to Joe Biden, she will be ready to lead on day one. Second, she is an excellent and knowledgeable senator. Third, as a minority woman, Ms. Harris will serve as a fantastic role model not only for all the girls and women in this country, but for all of us. She will lift all of us up.
The only reason Biden picked Harris for veep is because he didn’t have the chutzpah to stand up to those BLM anarchist “protesters.” If he wasn’t such a jelly-backed spineless wimp he would have selected Andy Cuomo.
Kamala Harris is a terrific choice. Her father was a professor of economics at Stanford University and her mother a prominent breast cancer researcher and physician. Kamala holds a BA in political science from Howard University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California Hastings School of Law. She served as the District Attorney for San Francisco, Attorney General for the State of California and is U.S. senator for the State of California. She has served on the following Senate Committees; budget, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Intelligence and Judiciary. Her immigrant family story is an inspiring reminder of why we need to vote out Donald Trump and fire Stephen Miller his anti-immigration adviser. Wayne Sylvanowicz, Kearsarge
Harris was a good choice, and it remains a shame that the Democratic Party picked Biden to be the candidate.
That was cruel to say that Joseph Biden made the decision when we all know he suffers from dementia. The puppet masters made that choice of the hateful, racist Harris.
Kamala Harris is a great choice for Biden on every level. In fact, if something were to happen to him, she could step in immediately as president (assuming Biden wins). Think not? Compare her to sycophant Pence. Better yet — compare her to the loutish Trump. North Conway
I don't agree with limiting your choice to picking only an African-American woman where they make up only about 7 percent of the population. It means you are excluding 93 percent of possible other qualified candidates. It's quite obvious that this was pandering to the black voters in order to get their votes.
She is smart, well-informed, funny and compassionate. She's also a terrific trial lawyer. Her skills and experience will be a good addition to the Democratic ticket. Ann Haralambie
The whole system seems corrupt — from many mayors, governors, judges, and people in the House and Senate. What makes these two any different? Honestly, do you think it would change? Philip Young
A prosecutor has discretion whether to charge or not. She chose to go after certain people for minor marijuana violations while using it herself. She has shown that she will do whatever benefits herself at the moment. Not good for the people. Stephanie Rogers
I do not believe she’s going to deliver a whole lot of votes, since it’s widely known that she’s the most liberal senator in Congress. That’s going to turn people off. Steve Tradewell
Harris and Joe, doesn't matter which. If you vote for them, you won't have a country. Bob Johnson
The left tells us we don’t need guns because the police will protect us. Now they want to defund the police. How does that work? Steve Dinsmore
Joe Biden knows he needs the Conway Sun vote. Eugene Guinasso
Hell no! But Biden is just as bad! Forty years in politics, and absolutely nothing to show for it! Brian Noyb
I finally feel like there's hope. She is a delight to listen to. I've missed complete sentences and the truth. Susan Prescott
Read her book: “The Truths We Hold.” It’s available at the North Conway Public Library. Jen Bella
What she dragged Judge Kavanaugh and his family through was vitriolic. The fact that she power climbs with married men doesn't sit well either. Cynthia Graves
Why are so many readers of The Conway Daily Sun unable to comment on politics and politicians without descending into racism and sexism? David Barham
Her voting record is more left than comrade Bernie’s. Laurence Nash
I think Biden and Harris will make a fine team. I’m not going to lie, I’m really looking forward to Kamala Harris debating Pence! Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
Now the Democratic ticket has two helpings of nothing. Elwin King
Not fond of her flip-flopping. Would prefer the woman who actually believed in justice. Lauren Parker Peck
Wait. We want to end racism, but the media is putting importance on her race? OK, got it. Jennifer Andruzzi
She is half Indian and one quarter Irish and Jamaican, probably of African descent! Peggy Hefferan Maglio
Yes, and shouldn't she be referred to as a Jamaican American, or simply a person of color? Or, better yet, no label? Kate Briand
Couldn't have picked a better candidate myself. Brandon McHenry
A perfect choice! Barbara Carpenter
Well, they are both corrupt, so sure. Stop voting Democrat or Republican and break the cycle! Joe Powell
It was his best choice, not mine. However, I do like her — she is strong. Steve Torosian
Definitely a pair that beats a full house. Steven Bryant Ellis
Personally, I would not want to be picked based on my sex or skin color, but rather on my ability to do the job required. That reason for employing a candidate seems to be out the window these days. Madeleine DiSilva
Harris’ integrity is shot. She flip-flopped from “Joe Biden is a racist and a sexual predator,” to “I’m honored to be considered for vice president by my friend Joe Biden.” Richard Heath
Biden wouldn’t know a lie because of the failing mental health if he heard one, but Kamala should know better! Paul Gallichotte
Funny how she called him out on the sexual assault accusations and his past history of racism, but she sure seems to have changed her tune about good old Joe. Shameful. Dennis Hartigan
Exactly one year ago, the same woman was calling Joe Biden a racist and sided with his sexual assault accusers, but now she says completely the opposite. I can’t endorse anybody who’s going to flip-flop that much. Josh Robichaud
Only a Democrat would choose someone based on gender and color for this job. The epitome of racism, as expected. Charles Ramsdell
Absolutely. Coryann La Liberte
Thumbs down. Doris Smith
