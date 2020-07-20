There were 112 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question, "Do you think Gov. Chris Sununu should require wearing masks in public places?" There were 74 responses saying yes, 37 responses saying no and one that said the question was loaded.
Gov. Sununu absolutely, positively should require wearing masks in public places.
No way should our governor be telling us how to live our lives by mandating wearing a mask in public! (And, by the way, it’s not enforceable.)
Whether GoV. Sununu should require masks is irrelevant. We should all wear them in public to help stop the spread of this scourge. Everyone knows this by now. Get used to it. 140,000 dead so far. This is no joke, so do the right thing!
Gov. Sununu should mandate wearing face masks in public. If time proves masks were not needed, nothing will have been lost. If wearing masks proves to protect people, perhaps lives will have been saved. Think about what our troops have to wear in the heat of the middle east, but that’s a tale for another day.
I certainly believe that if EVERYONE would abide by the rules and wear a mask in public, we would eradicate this horrible beast. Let's protect others, as well as ourselves. PLEASE WEAR A MASK!! Linda Bartus, North Conway
Definitely YES! Gov. Sununu should issue a mandatory mask wearing order. Easy to do, highly recommended, and harmless. Let’s have a little common sense folks. Connie, Bartlett
If the droplets from asymptomatic people were carrying such significant virus load, why is the PCR test so invasive then? Just spitting on it should be enough to trace the virus. MASKS DON’T WORK! No. Jon Schippani, Intervale
Sununu should mandate wearing masks in public with a fine for noncompliance. Just like the smoking ban, some people will ignore it without a penalty. The right to not wear a mask is like how the right to scream "FIRE" in a theater ends when it presents a danger to others.
I do NOT think Gov. Sununu should require masks in public places. We began with 14 days to slow the spread in March, and here we are July 18 with very few deaths in New Hampshire. Ninety percent were in long-term care facilities. My mother is in a SNF and contracted COVID-19 at the age of 87. She was surrounded by staff wearing shields, masks, gowns and gloves, but still got the virus. She is a healthy 87-year-old and managed very well, and is now recovered. There were 34 residents that were COVID-19 positive and all recovered; some were not healthy and live on oxygen, but still recovered. Masks did not stop the virus!
The governor should mandate wearing a mask. Wearing a mask is not living in fear. However, carrying a gun is.
No mandatory masks in New Hampshire.
Definitely YES! Gov. Sununu should issue a mandatory mask wearing order. Easy to do, highly recommended, and harmless. Let’s have a little common sense folks. Connie, Bartlett
Absolutely not. I’m furious that my 40-year manufacturing job is on the line because of the masks. Debra Williams
Yes, the governor should mandate wearing a mask while in public. Cases are on the rise across the country, people from out-of-state are not following the guidelines during this pandemic. The pandemic is not a hoax. Wearing a mask does help to stop spreading the virus as well as social distancing. One more thing, out-of-staters should go back to where they came from until this pandemic is over. Steve, Conway
Yes, absolutely. Everyone should be required to wear masks in public. How can we open our economy and our schools without taking precautions? This is Dawn in Madison.
I definitely believe that Gov. Sununu should require wearing masks in public places. How are we ever going to eradicate this? If we all don't follow the rules, it's a must.
There's so much evidence that mask-wearing is very effective and necessary. We should follow the scientists, and Anthony Fauci says it's our civic responsibility to wear them. So, I think they should be mandated, so that we can stay away from getting into the situation that we're seeing in so many other states like Texas and Arizona. Julian Crawford Butler
Yes. Gov. Sununu should definitely require wearing masks in public places until the pandemic has gone in this valley, particularly since we have tourists. We have more tourists here right now than we have local people.
Of course Gov. Sununu should mandate the wearing of masks. It's like driving a car at 100 miles an hour down an interstate. It should not be a choice. It saves lives. This is Bill in North Conway.
Of course, we need a mandatory mask rule.
No. Requirements and mandates are not law. Back off.
Yes, absolutely.
My answer would be absolutely not. The insanity has gone way too far and it's gone far too long. This isn't the America that I grew up with. It's not the America that most of us grew up with.
What good are all these tourists going to do coming in here, if half the employees are down sick? Who's going to help them? We're already so short staffed. It's scary to work in the tourist industry and in hospitality. We need to limit travel to within three or four states around us, and not be letting people walk around without masks and going into stores. Most people are careful. But all it takes is one fool. When you're in the pre-stage of this, you don't know you have it. How many people are you going to make sick?
I don't need Gov. Sununu or any whack job Democrat telling me that I have to wear a mask. This is a Live Free or Die state. What don't you get about it?
Yes, absolutely.
No, I don't believe we should be wearing masks in public. And, I think that if the government is requiring us to wear the masks, the government should be paying to purchase the masks.
This is Ann, and, yes, I do believe masks should be worn when out in public.
Absolutely not. Only communists, like everyone at the Sun, want to control your lives.
This is Jim in Glen. Definitely yes, wearing a mask is the right thing to do. Those that refuse to wear a mask are very inconsiderate and they should be ashamed of themselves. I'm happy to know that Walmart is requiring masks beginning this week. I'll do all my grocery shopping at Walmart until Hannaford and Shaw’s require the use of masks.
Hi, this is Denise. Absolutely no. No, no, no.
Yes, I do think that Gov. Sununu should do that. There are so many other places that really require them. Not just Walmart, but I think it's wonderful to see signs up, “Please wear a mask.” So, let's be kind to one another and keep Conway safe.
No, Gov. Sununu should not require wearing a mask in public places. You can be socially distant with 6 feet. You don't necessarily need to wear a mask. So, the answer is no. This is the Powder Slasher
My answer is yes.
I absolutely think Gov. Sununu should require wearing masks in public places. He should have done it long ago.
Yes, I most definitely feel they should make it mandatory for commercial places of business, especially grocery stores, as it's so hard to do the 6-to-8 foot rule. We all know what we have had on New Hampshire number plates. Back in 1971, the changeover from Scenic New Hampshire motto to what we proudly display today, Live Free or Die. So, we’re the only state in the nation not requiring the seat belts. I'll continue to put on both the mask and belt it up.
I absolutely think that Sununu should require masks in public places. I went into a storekeeper’s shop, and three of them were not wearing masks but I was. I will no longer go in there to get my service product.
The government, any level of government, federal, state, local, does not have the right to compel you to do anything. That there isn’t a precedent for whether case law, whether statutory precedent, or whether even in a pandemic, some sort of scientific evidence that compels the government to do something. There’s no evidence that masks work. The only study is a 2015 study that actually says they do not. If somebody chooses to wear a mask in public, that's fine. They do not have the right to compel me to do it. Period.
I definitely think that everybody should be wearing a mask. Also, with sending our kids to school during this pandemic, if they get the virus or somebody near them gets the virus, they take it home to their family. It doesn't make any sense at all.
Wearing a mask should be a decision adults make. We are a free country and Live free or Die is on our New Hampshire license plates. Wearing a mask will never stop. It's not fair to future generation. We should pay more attention to First Bridge, packed all summer with no social distancing. How quickly the public panics and goes along with whatever is happening. We will lose all our freedom and everyone will wonder why. Susan Baker, Jackson.
My hope is that we the people make the choice for each other to wear masks. I do not want a mandate. That said, if people make the choice not to mask up and our virus numbers grow, I would reluctantly choose a mandate. Please wear a mask, it’s not that hard. Clay Groves
Yes. It’s the only way we have to slow spread. Do the things you “need” to do, but wear the mask, so we can get to not wearing masks before 2022. Please and thank you. Care about others. Tracy Orlando
Yes, yes, yes! If you need to be told that you need to wear a mask, here’s the law and associated fines. We need to protect our community. We are vulnerable by virtue of being a tourist-dependent economy and we need precautions in place now! Linda Burtwell
When are they going to do a study about the effectiveness of masks? Oh, wait, they did already and they don't work. If this virus is so dangerous, why aren't there safety protocols for disposing our masks and gloves, so we don't spread the virus? Robin Gregg
Wear a mask or die mad about it. Live free or die, huh? So, I guess vaccinations, public health, liberal inventions like weekends and safety protocols and the like, are just socialist propaganda. Abram Ketiovich
Yes. It's not about just your health. It's about protecting everyone's health, but so much more crucial with a deadly pandemic in our midst. It's the fastest way to overcome COVID-19 and get us back to work, school, etc. in a safe manner. It's a small price to pay in the short-term for long-term gains. Thank you Starbucks, Wal-Mart, and every business who requires masks. Gov. Sununu needs to follow their example. Ann Haralambie
Because people are not voluntarily following the protocols to reduce transmission, masks must be mandated. Ann Nichols
No. Neither Gov. Sununu nor any other elected official has the constitutional right to mandate that. The Constitution cannot be ignored when inconvenient. Stores have the right to require masks. People can either abide by the store’s rule or not enter. Stephanie Rogers
One hundred percent, yes. Masks should be mandated on a national level; for now a state level. Expressing your freedoms does not mean you get to put everyone else’s lives at risk. Live Free or Die is a personal statement that people chose to live by, but it doesn’t mean you get to let others die for your decision. Sarah Smith
I thought N.H. believed in property rights. If you own a property you have the right to put conditions on who can enter. If I say put a mask on to enter my store, then you must comply or you are criminally trespassing. The anti-masking crew are pursuing an agenda that is opposite to conservative values. As well as the original conservative value — love thy neighbor. Ken Quigley
No, it's been proven multiple times that the numbers have been grossly manipulated. If there really was a pandemic they wouldn't have to fake the numbers. That should be enough to make you think, but nobody is. This isn't about not spreading a virus, it's about blind compliance. Todd Geer
Absolutely. We’re a destination for people looking to get away from their own hot spots. Tracy McCarthy
Yes, but not mandatory for outside. Leave that as a choice. Mary Ann Conway Iarossi
Live mask-free and die for real. Kristina Innes
Yes! People come here from everywhere. Yes, yes, yes! Laura Nevens Guptill
Yes. It’s one of the easiest ways to keep people safe around you. Carol Frost
Yes. It should be a nationwide mandate, so we can get rid of this thing and get back to life. Cynthia Fulton Biagini
Yes. Not sure what the big deal is. We wear a mask to protect the people we come in contact with, and also ourselves, until COVID-19 is smashed. Pam Royer
No. What are people afraid of? N.H. has a low death rate. Most who died have underlying conditions. It’ll be over in 109 days, anyhow. Larry Nash
Absolutely. Let’s buckle down, get this thing under control, and then move forward. Jen Bella
Yes, it needs to be mandated! Martine Ouellette
Not gaining acceptance from me. Kristin Sidoti
No! I will never wear one! Brian Noyb
Better late than never. Steve Torosian
No! It is unconstitutional. The dangers associated with wearing masks for extended periods of time do not outweigh the benefits of wearing them. Shauna Henry
Yes, he should. We need to halt this thing now. Schools should not open either. For those who think they have a right not to wear one if a law was passed, you are wrong. There are all kinds of laws that restrict our lives for safety. John Lajoie
No. In a Live Free or Die society, nothing should be required. I’m not saying people shouldn’t wear masks, but we don’t even require seatbelts. Shelby Lee Bellen
Absolutely not. I'm not saying they're not needed at times, but a broad, overreaching government is not. Craig Perkins
That's a tough one in the Live Free or Die state. However, any business has the right to require masks and I, personally, will continue to wear a mask when I go out! Lisa DuFault
Please wear a mask. If not for yourself, be kind and do it for others. Those poor elderly people stuck in nursing homes will appreciate it! Dennis Levasseur
Masks and social distancing work, just look at the numbers in the states where the population has listened to the science and followed the guidelines vs. the states that haven’t. Thomas Pelletier
Yes, and we went into a restaurant where no employees were wearing masks, and I would never eat there or go back there until they wear masks. Jessica Allen
The problem is, once in a store, there isn’t one responsible employee that enforces the rules. So, really, who is in charge and what makes your store so special? Val Bolduc
If everyone wore a mask for six weeks, we would turn the corner. There is a reason the EU and Canada have blocked us. Raine Savary
Oh, good. We won’t see the no’s in the store anymore. Yay! Pat Quinn
Yes. Wear a mask. Save your life, keep others safe and keep the economy open. Mike Kelliher
Yes! Please wear your masks, preferably without an argument. Stacey Sprague
Honestly, if I have to work an eight-hour shift and have to wear a mask, I don’t see what the big deal is if you are shopping and have to wear one for 30 minutes while you’re in the store. Carolyn Libby
Yes. We need to do whatever we can to get rid of this virus! Lauren Parker Peck
I’m 72 and won’t wear a mask unless it’s mandated. Cynthia Gorst Jones
It could be Live Free and Die if you don’t wear a mask. Nancy Frawley Marquis
And, just like that, someone got offended. Now who is selfish? Bill Belida
How about we advocate that Hannaford put everything in plastic and post a person on the exit to spray everything you buy that 300 people before you fondled with dirty gloves? Matthew Glavin
Our country is failing at handling this virus. Our leader refused, for months, to wear a mask, in fear of it making him look bad or because people might make fun of him. In any other country in the world, this wouldn’t be even considered an issue. It’s unfortunate that so many kids will not be able to attend school, thanks to the few adults who refuse to show respect for their community members and loved ones. Cherie Jewell
Live Free or… ? Jen Ry
When you have your mask on can you smell? If you can, particles are getting through and your mask does nada. Michelle Cutlip
How about the weak-minded, easily manipulated fools wear their masks and leave those of us who are normal alone?! Wait until a few months go by and these people start having lung disorders from breathing in the cloth fibers. Jean Kennedy
The rabbit holes are deep and dark, yet people want to dabble in mask propaganda. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
N.H.’s new motto will be “Wear a Mask or Die,” because that’s what it’s going to be, because the sheeple believe all of the lies being told by the CDC, the news media, the so-call scientists, the doctors and, most of all, the liberal leftist. Craig Pellerin
Yes! Kate Deyak Willis
No. Leslie Stewart Coombs
Yes. Jesse Mixer
Yes! Linn Cognito
No. Lee Brennan Steeter
Yes! Melanie Hodge
Yes, absolutely. Heather-Rose Ryan
Yes. Susan Fortier
No! Trish Potosky
#HELLNO! Buddy Bullerwell
Yes, totally! Kathy Cooper
No! Linda Hanson Cook
Yes. Lisa DeSimone Vertigen
Yes. Jillian Sanborn
Yes. Bridget Iannuzzi
Yes. Shannon Michele
No. Melissa Gentry
Yes. Jamie Schwartz
Yes. Patricia Hammond Frechette
Yes. Darlene Bailey
Loaded question! Windy Harper
Yes. Barbara Carpenter
Yes. Coryanna La Liberte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.