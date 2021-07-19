No federally funded programs should teach critical race theory. This is an effort to divide us by race, to teach people that white people are bad and that black people are all disadvantaged. It is divisive, it is wrong and it is unconstitutional. And yes, there should be a law banning critical race theory from being taught in public schools.
I do not believe social issues should be part of a state budget. My personal view of abortion is not up for debate. As a former social science teacher, I believe in the facts. Columbus, Pizarro, Cortez and all those great European Catholics invaded North America, and from 1492 to 1850 killed 9 million Indians, out of the 10 million who lived here when they arrived. Thomas Jefferson had 600 slaves and was raping a 14-year-old houe slave named Sally Hemings. This criminal behavior by Jefferson resulted in at least five children. By the way, some fetuses who are born never become fully human. Look at Charles Manson and Donald Trump. Donald A. Trimble, Conway.
It’s time for the people of New Hampshire, especially the government, to wake up and listen to what their party is doing to the country. You take Sununu. It’s time for Sununu to go. I mean this guy has promoted himself about like Trump. He also has given himself two pay raises, which is unheard of, two or three. So, it’s time we get a new government going here. This is D. in Center Conway.
Yes, racism and sexism should be taught in high schools, and they should be given current examples. For instance, Vice President Harris, a person of little accomplishment was only chosen because of her race — which is racism — the color of her skin, and because she has female genitalia — which is sexism. If she didn't have either the proper race or the proper sexuality, she would not even be called to collect the pushcarts in Hannaford's parking lot. And therefore, this must be pointed out to our youth, that even today, racism exists, but not the way Democrats want you to think. It exists and is proven by the fact that Harris is our vice president.
Absolutely not. Including any legislation in the budget articles other than revenue and expenditure items is a new low for political maneuvering.
It's really, really sad that Republicans and Democrats are both crossing a line. They feel that nobody has any common sense anymore; they have to tell us what to do. Government needs to step back and just leave the common working folk alone.
If anybody can show me any budget that doesn't engineer social issues, I'll eat my hat. All these budgets are that way. That's how we affect the character of a society is by what we spend it on. This is Bob from Ossipee.
The budget should be about the budget, and only about the budget. Ray Gilmore
The last couple of weeks, both Kammie Harris and Joey Biden (aka Plugs) have voiced the fact that social matters can be mandated by law. So that includes what is taught in school. Therefore there is no debate (unless the law only applies to Democrats).
NO! This is a sneaky way to pass a controversial agenda and without desirable transparency. When an issue is dealt with individually, then there can be proper debate, the public will be better informed (always a good idea!), and no legislator is forced to vote YES when they would really like to vote NO (also a good idea).When dealt with individually, the public can know which legislators support a particular issue and they will be better informed for the next election. David G. Wilkins, Silver Lake
Imagine that? Here in the good ol USA, rich white men deciding what our children can learn and making laws that hurt women. John Chapman
Yes, in certain situation. We don’t want to poison the minds of the future with lies about America. Kyle Ekstrand
For two years we heard Sununu say he was vetoing bills because they contained unrelated items - then he signed a budget with this extra completely unrelated stuff. Paul Kirsch
I’d say calling these folks socially moderate is generous. Socially moderate is NOT trying to make decisions for other folks bodies or whom they decide to love. The better term would be socially behind the times. I know I will hear feedback on this. It’s a divisive conversation. And what I’m anticipating is the same folks that said “it’s my right to wear or not wear a mask” may be the same folks who think it’s OK to tell a woman what to do with her body. Hypocrisy is this nations crisis. Carrie Richards-Westphalen
No. Jennifer King
Social issues do not belong in the budget. Lisa Cole Belflower
Not the authority of the State…personal to individuals. Susan Walther Altieri
No. Jim Somerville
Why do wealthy rich men think they have a say in what a woman does with her body? I do agree that there should be a cut off for when an abortion should and shouldn't be done unless circumstances deem it necessary.thsts a discussion for a woman and a doctor though not some greasy politician. Joe Powell
Conway Daily Sun, sounds like you actually condone the slaughter of children in the womb. Nick Bovio
No. Susan Fortier
Each bill should only be allowed to house one topic. Jeff Currier
Hell f-ing no. Ras Yello
Unrelated items should never be allowed in any bill. Kate Deyak Willis
Sununu is a hypocrite. He’s lost my vote. Susan Winters
Absolutely not. Jeff Anderson
"It is no measure of good health to be well adjusted to a sick society." This quote reminds me of the ongoing, never solved, moral issues politicians are calling for legislation to correct. In a truly humane, ethical, just, healthy society, the issue of abortion or racism vs education would not exist because the children of a society that nurtures compassion, health, justice and a moral compass would never be plagued by them. I'm tired of a society pretending to be "normal" while manifesting the same issues year after year. As Zoe Weil, founder of Institute For Humane Education, says in her book, "The World Becomes What You Teach," teach reverence for ALL LIFE. Then these repeating problems subside. Laura Slitt
Absolutely not. Al Hospers
Sometimes. Albert Entwistle
Well, it's law at this point, so all your complaining is futile. Suck it libs!! Buddy Bullerwell
No. Jillian Sanborn
I don't believe that Gov. Sununu did the right thing putting in legislation about abortion. Are we going back to Roe vs. Wade again? I think that was taken care of once and now he's sticking his nose in right where it doesn't belong. Get smart. Don't vote for him next time.
