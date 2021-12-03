Tradition or a mountaintop? Whether to go the chairlift graduation route a third time, ferrying graduating seniors and four guests up to the summit of Mount Cranmore come June, or returning to the traditional pomp and circumstance of an outdoor ceremony in Gary Millen Stadium at Kennett High School, is the topic du jour at the Conway School District and high school. KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter said a survey is being put together for students and parents, but word on the street is the decision is virtually split between traditionalists vs. chairlift backers.
This week’s Tele-Talk Question: Where should Kennett High School’s graduation be held, Cranmore or Millen Stadium?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.