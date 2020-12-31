The year 2020 has been one for the record books, with the COVID-19 pandemic coloring every aspect of life from stay-at-home orders and daily teleconferencing to a boom in outdoor recreation and dining al fresco. We also saw a new president and state officials elected, a series of large Black Lives Matter protests and a new Conway town hall. As we bid good riddance to 2020, and look forward to a vaccine making life more normal, what do you wish for in 2021?
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What do you wish for in 2021?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
