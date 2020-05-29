The owner of a local kayak/canoe/tube rental company told Conway selectmen this week he thinks outdoor enthusiasts will “swamp” the small parking lots next to the Saco River in Conway and North Conway. He suggested expanding Hussey’s field by First Bridge and charging tubers and kayakers to pay $20 to park there. Free parking could be made available to residents with Conway dump stickers. The proposal could also provide a new cash stream to make up shortfalls in the town’s anticipated revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Selectmen said they would look into it.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What do you think of charging out-of-towners $20 to park by the Saco?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.