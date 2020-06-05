Conway’s Four Corners saw a large protest Sunday in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis and the forcible arrest of another black man, Jean Ronald Saint Preux, in Albany. During this week, other protests have taken place in Berlin, Portsmouth and Exeter among other places, letters and columns written, and a dialogue on Black Lives Matter, equality under the law and systemic racism has been ignited, not only locally but nationwide.
Today’s Tele-Talk question: What do you think can be done to end system racism in America?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
