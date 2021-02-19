On Tuesday, Conway selectmen voted to charge non-residents $20 a day to park at three seasonal river put-ins: Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road; First Bridge on River Road; and Davis Park on East Side Road. The fees would be charged from about Memorial Day to Columbus Day. Attendants would man the lots at all three sites, plus a kiosk would be put in at the Meeting House Road lot. According to Conway Rec Director John Eastman, attendants would monitor lots for illegal parking and write tickets (with fines of $100), collect money, issue passes, help people with the kiosk and educate the public about the new fees.
This week’s Tele-Talk: What do you think about the town charging $20 and having attendants collect fees at three recreation sites?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
