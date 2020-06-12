Kennett High School graduated a unique senior class this weekend. A large part of their education this year was done remotely due to COVID-19, and with virus fears still lingering, and many college courses moving online, 40 percent of the Class of 2020 said they are considering taking a gap year. With that in mind, what advice do you have for these Eagles as they leave the nest for a “new normal” world?
