Conway selectmen voted Jan. 5 to collect parking fees at three popular town recreation sites: Davis Park, the east side of First Bridge and Meeting House Road. The sites were inundated with tourists last summer and town officials said the costs of dealing with the recreating crowds, including more trash pickups and porta-potties, could cost the town $50,000 next summer. While Town Manager Tom Holmes said stickers could be given to area residents and property owners so they would not be charged, and fees have not been set, Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen were alarmed by the idea that they could be as high as $20 per day. They said such steep fees could cause people to go to other locations, overwhelming places like Weston’s Beach in Fryeburg, and that a regional solution is needed.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Should the town of Conway charge for parking at recreation sites, and if so, how much?
