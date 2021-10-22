After Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut spoke Sunday to a forum sponsored by the Government Integrity Project, a conservative activist group that has bolstered vaccine protests across the state, the New Hampshire Democratic Party called for his resignation and even Republican Gov. Chris Sununu criticized his appearance as “inappropriate.” According to NHPR, Edelblut’s remarks — posted on YouTube but later taken down — included a call to parents to challenge their local school boards. “Oftentimes we’re in shock because the people on our school boards ... these are our friends ... and now they’re not willing to listen to us,” he said. Edelblut defended his speech by saying he was talking to parents, not the so-called “fringe” group. But the group’s founders, Ken Eyring and Tom Murray, are longtime Edelblut supporters. And Carl Ladd, director of the N.H. School Administrators’ Association, says Edelblut’s approach undermines school districts.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Should Frank Edelblut be fired for his remarks to a conservative activist group?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
