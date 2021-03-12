Citing positively trending data on COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday said it was time for New Hampshire to flex open and announced that domestic travel rules would be immediately relaxed, retail stores can operate at 100 percent capacity and karaoke, pool and darts can resume in restaurants and bars. Restrictions are also being relaxed for barber shops, salons, overnight and day camps, and hotels and lodging establishments.Ten percent of eligible people in the state have been fully vaccinated (20 percent have received one shot) Numbers of cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are decreasing but 13 people died from the disease over the past week.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Is it too early to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travel and business?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
