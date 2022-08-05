A Coos County Superior jury next week is expected to begin deliberating whether Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., is guilty of negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges related to the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a motor vehicle collision in 2019 in Randolph. The judge this week dismissed eight charges of driving while intoxicated against Zhukovskyy and the state’s medical examiner testified that the lead motorcyclist, Albert Mazza, had a blood alcohol content of .135, well above the legal limit. Testimony was conflicting whether Zhukovskyy driving a pickup pulling a trailer, crossed the double yellow line and hit the group of motorcyclists or whether the lead motorcycle ran into the fender of the truck that caused the tragic accident. The driver of a car following Zhukovskyy, who witnessed the accident, said Zhukovskyy didn’t cross the yellow line, while a biker in the group who survived the crash said he did.
This week’s Tele-Talk question is: Do you think the jury will find Zhukovskyy guilty?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.