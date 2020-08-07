On Thursday, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced it had approved all fall sports (including football, soccer, field hockey, and volleyball) to play competitively for the 2020-21 school year. Teams will be allowed to begin practice on Sept. 8.; however, the NHIAA said individual schools have the final say in whether to participate in interscholastic competition as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, “I think so much of a schedule and playing depends on what’s happening in a local community. We want a way to keep kids busy and safe at the same time.”
This week’s Tele-Talk: Do you think high school sports should start practice on Sept. 8 and play interscholastically this fall?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
