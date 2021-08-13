Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the state’s health-care workers. Health-care workers will have until Oct. 1 to be fully vaccinated. The mandate extends to anyone employed by a hospital, multi-level health-care facility, home health agency or nursing facility. The emergency rule also requires those employed by emergency medical service organizations or dental practices to be vaccinated for COVID-19. In N.H., the vaccine mandate extends to employees of Memorial Hospital, which is part of MaineHealth. In Dover, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital will require employees to get vaccinated. The hospital is part of Massachusetts General Hospital and last month Mass General Brigham announced that it is requiring its 80,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. When asked about mandating vaccination as a condition of employment for all employers, Sununu encouraged all employers to speak with employees before doing so. “The most important thing is to talk to the employees. Don’t just make a decision in a vacuum,” Sununu said.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think all employers should require staff to be vaccinated?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
