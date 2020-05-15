On Thursday, 178 Democratic members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives signed a letter to the governor, urging him to adopt an order requiring people to wear masks in public (when they are unable to do social distancing) in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Such orders have been adopted in Maine and Massachusetts. One local representative admitted that “a lot of people see this as a violation of their civil rights,” but another said that to contain the virus, “we’re going to do it by wearing masks.”
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you feel wearing masks in public should be mandatory?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
