There were 21 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Do you think selectmen are unfairly targeting North Conway to solve the town’s budget problems?”

First of all, I think that Selectman Carl Thibodeau should think twice before he speaks. He’s representing the whole town, not just Conway. I think the parking fee is ridiculous. Not only does it affect the residents of the Conway area, but also surrounding towns, such as Fryeburg and Eaton, who have to come to that town to do errands. I don’t think that it’s right that they should have to pay. Maybe we should think about charging people to use the North Conway playground. On any given day in the summertime, you go there, it’s fairly unlikely that you would see anyone that you know, as you see people from all over the states using that beautiful facility that they have. I think maybe the whole board of selectmen need to rethink this, and I will certainly be out to vote against this at the March meeting. Also, anyone that is in favor of paid parking will not get my vote. I think that it’s really time we reassess the whole board of selectmen.

