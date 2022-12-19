There were 21 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Do you think selectmen are unfairly targeting North Conway to solve the town’s budget problems?”
First of all, I think that Selectman Carl Thibodeau should think twice before he speaks. He’s representing the whole town, not just Conway. I think the parking fee is ridiculous. Not only does it affect the residents of the Conway area, but also surrounding towns, such as Fryeburg and Eaton, who have to come to that town to do errands. I don’t think that it’s right that they should have to pay. Maybe we should think about charging people to use the North Conway playground. On any given day in the summertime, you go there, it’s fairly unlikely that you would see anyone that you know, as you see people from all over the states using that beautiful facility that they have. I think maybe the whole board of selectmen need to rethink this, and I will certainly be out to vote against this at the March meeting. Also, anyone that is in favor of paid parking will not get my vote. I think that it’s really time we reassess the whole board of selectmen.
No, I don’t. It is about time North Conway got paid back. The taxes are high and the homeowner gets hit because North Conway has become a tourist trap. North Conway needs to pay back and help offset taxes. They are the ones that reap the harvest, just as the toilets for tourists should have been paid for by North Conway alone.
I do feel that North Conway Village is being unfairly targeted. This is ridiculous for paid parking. It’s targeting only people in a certain area of the village. I really feel that this should not happen. You don’t need revenue. You need to shut down a school. I’d vote for Zeb’s owner for selectmen. They’re all from Conway, they all hate us. This is the Powder Slasher.
This is Anne from North Conway. I do believe that they are being unfair, and I don’t believe that there should be any fees for parking in town.
Why is it just North Conway to have to have paid parking? It makes no sense. It should be the whole town of Conway. I think the whole idea is completely stupid anyway, but why are they not putting paid parking in Conway Village or Center Conway? It makes absolutely no sense. I don’t understand anything anymore.
I believe selectmen are just overspending. Town budget is crazy.
Not only do I think that the selectmen are targeting North County residents but also all valley residents in everything. They don’t seem to be listening to what the voters want. When I moved here 30 years ago, I was intrigued by the old boys network. It was running strong and invincible. I thought those days were long ago, but I am now angry that the selectmen seem to do as they please and not what the voters want. When the selectmen decided to charge for parking at certain hiking and canoeing areas, the voters wanted everyone in the valley who pays taxes to the SAU 9 school district be included for getting one of the free passes. Selectmen said no. Voters said they didn’t want public bathrooms but the selectman ignored them. We don’t want Airbnbs. We voted no, and they’re still here. Paid parking in town. We said, no. Guess what? It’s back on the table. Are valley residents going to get free parking as well.
Yes, they are. I know they are trying to drive business down to Settlers Green, but it’s going to hurt more than anything else. The kicker is that that road now is state, from sidewalk to sidewalk, so putting parkings things on, the money will go to the state, not to us.
This issue of paid parking for people to go buy candy for $2 an hour is totally ridiculous. This whole board should be replaced. Stop draining the Conway taxpayer. You’ve been doing it forever. Get rid of the board, and there will be a good town budget. Progress, once you get rid of the board. It’s ridiculous. They’ve been draining that town dry for years.
Why doesn’t Conway have a capital improvements program and a master plan in place before they consider such issues as parking? These two documents would help the town if they’re planning. And why isn’t the planning board handling this instead of the selectmen?
We don’t have a town budget problem. We have a town selectmen problem.
I think the Conway selectmen are targeting Conway to solve the town’s budget problems. There is no need for this parking. It’s the typical Democrat response to anything: Tax and spend. This is no more than a money grab, perpetrated by all the Democrats in Conway.
I do believe North Conway is being unfairly targeted. In the town of Conway, why aren’t there any parking meters going in front of the Majestic Theatre or along Main Street in Conway? As far as that goes, put parking meters all over the town of Conway. It’s just not going to stop. It’s just stupid.
I don’t know that I would say that they are targeting North Conway, but they’ve been doing an awful lot of things lately in the North Conway area. And I don’t like the fact that Carl Thibodeau made that comment, “If you don’t want to pay, then don’t come to North Conway.” Get rid of that guy. What kind of comment is that? That’s just disgusting. Actually, he’s always been quite arrogant. We need to start getting some new selectmen and people that are running this town that care about these small businesses. It seems like you cater very much to the big box stores and you know what their money does not stay in this town long. At the end of the day, it’s deposited in some account in some other state far away. Things need to change. That master plan can happen soon enough, and you need input from the locals. You selectmen do not get to just decide willy nilly how to change things. You need input and voters to vote on it. A lot of us are really sad to see the charm disappear over the years. It’s very much disappearing. You don’t care about the locals much it appears. Get your acts together.
I have to agree with Carl Thibodeau. If you don’t want to pay the parking fees, then don’t come to North Conway, which is not going to happen. People are still going to be here. Let’s be realistic. The merchants, especially the owner of the Zeb’s store, are putting themselves before the residents and the taxpayers of North Conway. As far as I know, they do nothing to entice and make it easier for people to come up here and shop. They offer no discounts, they won’t let anybody use their toilets. They could give somebody a $2 refund every time a purchase is made if they want to alleviate the parking problem. People who are paying close to $4 a gallon for gas and $80 to $100 for a meal and the outrageous shopping fees down on Main Street are not going to balk at paying a lousy $2 for parking. So we need some kind of tax relief, and it needs to start now.
North Conway businesses want all the breaks. How about giving the true native homeowners a break and giving them no taxes after a certain age. We chose to live here, as well as all our relatives. Show a little compassion for the elderly.
Yes, we agree with the selectmen because we believe that North Conway village is evil, evil, especially the paintings in the Met Coffee Shop. Also, Zeb’s is frightening.
Only in Conway could a Civil War dispute influence community planning more than a century and a half later. The best part is the ones who loathe North Conway the most are the ones most responsible for what it’s become, thanks to decades of fickle short-sightedness at town hall. This childish pettiness would almost be funny if it wasn’t hurting the entire town. Cutting off our noses to spite our faces is just how we’ve always rolled in Conway. It’s time for new local leadership that isn’t determined to avenge the fragile egos and insecurities of people long since dead and buried.
My great-great-grandfather William Henry Hanson was from North Conway and served in the Union Army during the Civil War. I’m not sure where you found the information that none of Conway’s Civil War veterans were from North Conway, but it is wrong. Scott Hanson
Why parking spaces? Discriminatory against those just driving through town. Two toll booths, one near Memorial Hospital and the other near the vista south of L.L. Bean’s. All kidding aside, this idea makes no sense at all. North Conway already has a huge problem with housing for its workforce and you people want to create another obstacle for employers and employees? Really? Paul Gallichotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.