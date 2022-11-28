There were 15 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Do you think a moratorium will work and should it include all large projects and not just hotels?”
I am personally opposed to this kind of regulation. If a developer has the means to go through all the regulations in order to build a hotel or business in our area, there are plenty of delays anyway. A moratorium is going to stifle innovation. Developers will simply take their money elsewhere and another municipality will receive the benefits of job opportunities. Ann Borges, Tamworth
Everyone needs to know that the moratorium first has to be passed by the voters of Conway and if passed, is only for a period of one year, not forever. If passed this will allow the planning board, the town planner and their planning consultant to develop some intelligent controls and guidance for Conway’s future. This is 15 years too late but, better late than never. Lastly, take part. Be a part of the solution otherwise you’re nothing but a problem. You have a good planning board and planner. Talk with them and learn what’s going on.
I believe that moratoriums are bad policy as they tend to harm landowners merely wanting to exercise their landowner rights. Many larger parcels have been under the same ownership for generations. Now the townspeople, increasingly made up of outsiders, are going to tell generations-long landowners that they cannot realize the maximum potential from their land? Landowners whose greatest single asset may very likely be that same long cared for and locally taxed property? If only the town had been tracking and forecasting the obvious development shift during the past two decades. Mark in Silver Lake
Of course there should be a moratorium on further exploitation of this area. For Heaven's sake, the reasons for limiting use of Diana's Bath are the same as limiting further exploitation of what was once a pristine, tree covered, shared environment we took over for the almighty buck. Enough. Money is the root of all evil and nature will repay us for destroying her. It's already happening. Environment over economy before it's too late. Laura Slitt
No restrictions, no limitations. Let our future entrepreneurs be free to do their thing. Like Kammie Harris has often said (with a slight giggle), let the people be free. Freedom, let it echo throughout the valley. Let that word be heard on every corner in the Conways. Stop. Listen. You can hear it now.
A moratorium would be too little and too late. Our once idyllic jewel in the best part of New Hampshire is beginning to look like Southern California. What we need are regulations and or restrictions on those damn halogen lights that are popping up everywhere. Then we can stargaze again. The birds and animals will appreciate it, too. This is Dave in North Conway.
The moratorium should have happened a long time ago, you guys running this town, let it get this out of control. That's why we're in such a mess around here. No housing. That's a massive problem. Every single establishment is looking for workers. There's no workers, there's no place for them to live. You need to do a moratorium on everything, not just hotels. You also need to put a moratorium on registered short-term rentals. We have enough. This town is brimming at the maximum. We need to slow down and regroup and worry about what's at hand.. Shame on these elected officials that let it get to this point.
Here we go again. Another question and Tele-Talk that will allow the Conway selectmen to govern a town by opinion poll of the people who answer or the special interest group who shows up at the town meetings. This moratorium is kind of like closing the barn door after the horse left. If in fact this is put on the warranty in April and townspeople are going to overwhelmingly support it it will be overturned by a judge not even living in the area who said it's unconstitutional. This town has been ruined by the selectmen, by the planning board, by anybody that has a chance to make a decision. We need some people on the select board and the planning board to have a spine and who are not afraid to make decisions.
I firmly believe that there should be a moratorium, and it shouldn't be this one year that they're proposing. There should be a minimum of four-year moratorium. It's sad to think that since I've been here, in six years Conway is starting to look like Windham. Over and over, buildings are being knocked down and more and more of these commercial buildings are being put up. Lou in Center Conway
A year is not enough time to balance the area back to manageable levels and no one can live on a retail/service worker's wage anyhow. When the STR issue was brought to the town's attention, and had it been dealt with before it got out of hand, a moratorium would not be a thought. Now we're in a pickle: Too many tourist "beds” in the valley and not enough residential housing (no not long-term rentals, actual housing) to bring balance; unsustainable and an unfortunate turn of events. Lisa DeSimone Vertigen
Not only should there be a moratorium, but it should be until further notice. And before another shovel breaks ground on a commercial project, it should only be allowed on already-developed/improved properties or vacant buildings. Franklin Stephenson
That horse left the barn years ago. Scott R. Barbour Jr.
A no brainer now that every available building space in town has been sold and built on by out-of-state builders. Jeffrey Shutak
We need affordable housing. Lots of it. Buttonwood Inn on Mount Surprise ·
Your average North Conway resident:
• "There's too many STRs and not enough housing" (True!)
• "They need to stop building hotels" (Wait, but …)
• "Unless the apartments they're wanting to build are $600 for a two bedroom then no" (Oh, um,)
• “There's too much car traffic (OK! yes!)
• "Paid parking downtown? Absolutely not" (yeah, but this would encourage more people to …)
• "Scooter rentals? f*** off with that. Everyone that rides a bike sucks, too. People are jaywalking" (I mean, we need to improve infrastructure, sure, but …)
• "Glashing crosswalk signs? Why am I paying for that? We need housing!" (Wait, if you could just …)
• "People are living in tents behind Walmart." (I know. It's heartbreaking)
• "We have a homeless problem, I don't like looking at them" (Oh, um, OK, let's slow it down)
• "Just get a hotel room" (but you just said …)
• "They keep putting in these chain restaurants. We need to support small businesses!" (Yes! We do!)
• "We just need a Panera and a Target." (Hold on, you literally …)
• "I hate Massachusetts" (I feel like we're getting off topic here)
• "They're communists." (They're not though. Can we maybe …)
• "I'm not racist but there's a lot of Indian people here, too" (Well, they're wonderful people and here on J-1s, which is great because …)
• "We're a service industry town" (Right …)
• "… but the tourists need to stop coming here. There's not enough people to work." (Wait, maybe if they …)
• "Raise the minimum wage?! These are entry level jobs for teenagers. $7 is plenty. (No, it's not at all …)
• "When I started out I paid $600 for a two bedroom apartment, and I was fine." Bradley Franssen
Better late than never. Jenn Kay Fields
