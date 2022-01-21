COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high due to the quickly spreading Omicron variant. There were nearly 200 cases alone among students and staff in SAU 9 schools over the past two weeks where masks are required in all school buildings. Businesses have also been impacted by the virus. Keene, Nashua and Portsmouth are some of the Granite State communities that are now requiring masks in indoor public spaces. Conway selectmen discussed going to a mask mandate when they met on Tuesday but ultimately declined to go that route, saying it would be unenforceable. Chairman David Weathers said masking should be a personal choice, and he’s seeing more people masking again. “If I get into a situation where I’m uncomfortable, not knowing the people that are around me, I mask up, but that’s my choice. I don’t know how you can possibly enforce it.”
This week's Tele-Talk: Do you agree with the selectmen’s decision not to adopt a mask mandate?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.