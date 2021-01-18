To the editor:
John Hartman recently wrote, defending the Eaton Conservative Group largely by attacking Quddus Snyder. He provides a general statement that the Group supports law enforcement and the like but reserves his specific criticisms for Dr. Q. Why, he asks, has Q dropped his middle initial "Z" and "Ph.D." After all, a middle name starting with "Z" and a Ph.D, like the name Quddus itself, are awfully strange things to have! Some folks, John muses, think he never had either. That's bull, and a quick scan of the internet would prove it.
John then turns to defending the Confederate battle flag (yes, the same one seen in our Capitol last week). The one Roy Alley flies with his apparent endorsement is not small, nor would its size have anything to do with its purely offensive nature. Roy flies it to stick his finger in everyone's eye. To show he has personal power, if only to offend.
Roy has the technical right to fly that flag, just as Quddus has the right to object to his flying it. John has picked the wrong side in that dispute. It is the side of racism, of hatred and, now, of insurrection.
I do not favor Q flying Black Panther flags (if that's true) but applaud his BLM flags. Why are these and the rainbow flag offensive to you, John? Why indeed are they Marxist, as you call them? Is that to persuade others that tolerance of African-Americans, gays and yes, Baha'i chimney sweeps (with their bizarre names and titles) is somehow associated with an economic theory you oppose?
Attacking Q's name and title are vile and cowardly. John's real effort is to attack those who are different from him, but he lacks the courage to do so directly.
William Scott
La Canada Flintridge, Calif.
