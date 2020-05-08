To the editor:
A friend of our family stopped by to tell us of an incident that happened to him at The Remick Farm in Tamworth, but first, a little background.
As our friend started to age, he began a regimen of walking, an exercise prescribed by his doctor. After a few years of walking along roads and nearly being hit, he decided to walk within the village of Tamworth.
A friend suggested the Binsack Trail within The Remick Farm. My friend had known both Dr. Remick and Joe Binsack. Dr. Remick had left the farm to be enjoyed by Tamworth residents and visitors, but principally Tamworth residents.
Our friend used to walk the entire trail, stopping at the top to enjoy the view of the farm and the town as a backdrop, relaxing mentally as well as physically. As he grew older and disabled, he shortened his walk. He used a side entrance, turned right, past the icehouse, across a bridge and up past the pond on his left, exiting onto Great Hill Road.
With the pandemic, the trail became an ideal place to walk, the perfect antidote. Dr. Remick would have agreed.
Imagine our friend’s shock when, as he entered, a woman came out through a side door, rudely shouting at him, forbidding him to enter. By the way he mentioned she was not wearing a mask.
I can assure you that Dr. Remick wouldn’t have people like that working on his farm. You don’t treat people that way and certainly not the elderly. Maybe it would be better to employ local people, people who understood what The Remick Farm and Tamworth are all about. Our friend, although not a native, has been a Tamworth resident for over 50 years.
William Murray
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.