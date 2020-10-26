To the editor:
I have represented Carroll County 8 for the last four years, and am running for a third term.
As a retired physician and a trustee of Huggins Hospital, I have concentrated on health-care issues, especially assuring access and accessibility to health care here in rural New Hampshire.
My experience has enabled me to take an active role in shaping health-care policy in Concord.
This year, my bill HB 1623 expanded telemedicine in N.H., enabling continued access to health care during this pandemic. In 2019, 27 of the bills I sponsored were signed into law, including HB 511, which got vaping devices out of our schools, and HB 237, establishing the Rare Disease Advisory Council, which I currently chair.
As a member of the Governor’s Economic Reopening Taskforce, I have worked to both protect the health of our citizens while also preserving the economy. Prolonged unemployment has as great a social cost — and lives lost to addiction and suicide — as a worldwide pandemic. New Hampshire’s unemployment has fallen from a peak of 17.1 percent in April to 4.1 percent the week of Sept 26. Despite the recent increase in cases, New Hampshire remains one of the states least affected by the pandemic.
As the only town health officer in the Legislature, my top priority in the upcoming year is public health. Many of our public health laws date from 1915, and it is no surprise we need to make some changes to cope with a 2020 global pandemic. A secondary priority is to regulate the use of psychotropic drugs in foster care. A similar bill in California reduced prescriptions for such drugs by 45 percent — in N.H. this would save $783,711 in the state budget.
I ask for your vote in the upcoming election.
William Marsh
Brookfield
