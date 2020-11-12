To the editor:
I happily thank the 8,203 voters who sent me back to the N.H. House of Representative for a third term. I will continue my work on Health and Human Services and, since the voters elected a Republican majority, I will support Dick Hinch for Speaker.
William Marsh
Brookfield
