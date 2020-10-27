To the editor:
I will be voting for Jeb Bradley once again. I appreciate his hard work, willingness to listen and his constituent service. I also appreciate that we can count on him to work for a responsible state budget that addresses the concerns of our state while not spending more than we can afford. Bradley can also be counted on to protect our status as a state without either a sales tax or an income tax.
Implementing a sales tax or income tax would deflate the advantage N.H. has when compared to other states in the nation.
Protect the New Hampshire Advantage by sending Bradley back to Concord.
Sen. William Denley
Sanbornville
