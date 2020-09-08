To the editor:
My wife and I were first exposed to Tamworth in 1958 via The Barnstormers. We returned every summer, even during a five-year period when we lived in England. When we returned from England in 1976, we asked one another where we wanted to settle. Without hesitation we said, Tamworth.
Why? One of the very strong reasons was because we felt people in Tamworth cared for one another and would come to the aid of one another during moments of stress and dire need. Despite the recent action of the board of selectmen, I (my wife is deceased) I still feel that way.
Selectman William Farnum says, “The safety of the people of Tamworth is our major concern.” Really! What about the safety of a little girl struggling to survive? And don’t tell me Parker Roberts for over 25 years hasn’t been an excellent head of the recreation department. Ask the parents, ask Parker’s alumni, ask the children.
Back in January, the board of selectmen made the comment that they felt the town needs and deserves to have a robust recreation department, so said board chair William Farnum, and the board reduced Parker Roberts’ position to part time, and what do you know, that sparked an outrage among local parents, and residents packed the town office to demand Roberts’ reinstatement.
So, the board is trying once more, and guess what, residents are challenging them again, only COVID-19 is protecting the board from personal confrontation.
Three of the board members I know to be parents, but I ask all five to look at the picture of little Willow on page 8 of the Sept. 2 edition of The Conway Daily Sun and then look in the mirror. What do you see?
William C. Murray
Tamworth
