To the editor:
While we loved hearing about Sally McMurdo's recent ride through Bartlett and Jackson backroads to explore the Dundee Community Forest (published in Saturday's edition: "Dundee Road Loop is well worth the climb"), please note that the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust does not yet own the land.
We are currently raising funds for the purchase of these 1,200 acres. While many generous donors have already come to the table, we still need to raise several hundred thousand dollars to make the community forest a reality.
If you haven't yet pledged, please consider doing so at www.usvlt.org, or send a check to USVLT at PO Box 2233, Conway NH 03818. We hope to complete the purchase by the end of 2021 thanks to the generosity of our community.
William B. Abbott
Executive Director, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust
Conway
