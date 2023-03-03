I believe climate change is real. I am concerned about the predicted impacts of climate change on people, our environment and our economy. Yet, I am often frustrated and puzzled by the myriad of proposed solutions to combating climate change. What can I do? What can communities do? What can nations do to work together on this global crisis? You may have these questions as well.
My confusion has been reduced since I recently participated in a demonstration of the En-ROADS Climate Policy Simulator. En-ROADS is a powerful simulation model for exploring how to address global energy and climate challenges. En-ROADS can create scenarios that evaluate how changes in taxes, subsidies, economic growth, energy efficiency, technological innovation, carbon pricing, fuel mix and other factors will change global carbon emissions and temperature.
En-ROADS is designed to be used interactively with groups where it can stimulate scientifically rigorous conversations around addressing climate change. This makes it ideal for anyone who is curious about their personal choices and what solutions they should support. You can check out En-ROADS on-line, just Google it.
A free workshop and demonstration of En-ROADS is happening on Saturday, March 11 at the Laconia Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. This event is sponsored by En-ROADS and the Lakes Region Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby. Register for this important event at https://tinyurl.com/4wza6et5.
