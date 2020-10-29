To the editor:
The nation is ready to accept, embrace and celebrate Amy Coney Barrett as the latest justice. Recognizing her for the hard working, qualified candidate that she is.
I wish I could say the same for some members of our community. The Conway Daily Sun, doesn’t seem to share this same level of enthusiasm for a fellow woman candidate running on their behalf. CDS is not going to endorse Kim Tessari for county commissioner because they don’t think she can handle the workload? Did you really just say that out loud?
Would the same assumption have been made in regards to a male candidate?
Kim Tessari has the knowledge, expertise and youthful drive to do any job, and/ or number of jobs she chooses to do. Kim put herself through law school and worked full time simultaneously. That sure sounds like two jobs she successfully performed to me. Kim has the integrity and reliability to her commitments. All of this and so much more, should be enough.
I guess it is, if you’re not a woman.
Fellow women, when a qualified woman like Kim Tessari asks to be of service to you — get to know her. Support her. Let’s get behind women, professionals, and mothers of our community, especially those willing to help the community. I’m voting for Kim Tessari for Carroll County Commissioner. Join us.
Wendy Richardson
Conway
Nicole Nordlund
Madison
