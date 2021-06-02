To the editor:
I take it personally when a person whom I campaigned alongside for state representative (Rep. Brodie Deshaies) chooses to attack two moms (letter to the editor regarding the Governor Wentworth School Board) who seek to defend children from what they consider abuse. I can assure you, as a parent, that their protection of children knows no districts.
I will advocate for children in Conway. I will advocate for children in every town. The duty of an adult and especially a parent is to protect children at all costs. Their innocence is priceless. We should always be fighting for it. While teachers have a union to protect them and a school board, children must rely on their parents and families.
I challenge your statement “GWRSD Community can handle their own issues.” Should I ignore that while I attended a public meeting (see definition of pub•lic) that I witnessed members of the board passing notes and therefore communicating amongst themselves during said public meeting? Is this doing things by the book? The state's Right To Know law 91-A suggests otherwise. Just as 91-A does not support a meeting with professionals in regards to a policy that concerns the health and livelihood of many children to happen behind closed doors.
You are right. The board can determine how long the input of the public can last. I witnessed them pass a motion to honor more time for participants earlier this month and then take it right back away the first chance they got.
You say we cannot throw out our laws and rules for the vocal minority, but isn’t that what your voting record suggests you have been doing on a state level? With a rating of 57.6 percent from New Hampshire House Republican Alliance and a 56.1 percent rating from New Hampshire Liberty Alliance. Perhaps focus more on your role at the statehouse and less on attacking moms.
Wendy Richardson
Conway
