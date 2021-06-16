To the editor:
I am a retired OB/GYN and abortion provider who practiced for 35 years in Manchester. I have reviewed amendment HB2 in the New Hampshire budget bill and find that it is an onerous, dangerous piece of legislation limiting access to abortion care for the women in our state.
The bill prohibits “late term abortions” (after 24 weeks) with the only exception, to save the life of the mother from a life endangering condition.
There are no elective abortions performed in the third trimester (after 27 weeks) in our country. Instead, decisions on early delivery are based on the deteriorating health of the mother and/or fetus. The goal is always to save both lives.
The wording of the amendment requires that a physician see all patients having a termination at all gestations to document their gestational age and requires the physician to personally do an ultrasound. There is also the requirement to report each procedure to HHS which can jeopardize patient confidentiality. There are other onerous restrictions as well, essentially practicing medicine without a license.
I believe these anti-choice constraints will not decrease legal and necessary procedures or enhance the health of women, but instead will cause undue burdens and suffering on women having abortions in the first and second trimester. They must be rejected.
By supporting this ban in the state budget, Gov. Sununu is making it clear to Granite Staters that he is not pro-choice, and I urge him to change course and veto the budget unless these provisions are removed.
Wayne Goldner
Bedford
