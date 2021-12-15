To the editor:
There is only one scenario that will keep Republicans from taking the U.S. House and Senate in 2022, and that is the kind of Republican in-fighting we are seeing in the Mount Washington Valley.
Former President Trump will not be on the ballot in 2022 and it is no consequence today if you were for him or against him. If Republicans make the mid-term elections a Trump loyalty test as they are in Carroll County, they will lose.
The Biden-Harris administration consistently polls with approval ratings below 40 percent. Deservedly so, given the immigration crisis, uncontrolled crime, rising energy costs and other prices, divisive policies on education and race, and the shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan. And that’s just a start.
The Republican National Committee has identified about 70 vulnerable House Democrats, which is up from a usual midterm number of about 40. Six to eight U.S. Senate seats are considered too close to call. It would take a net gain of only one to create a Republican majority.
The Virginia gubernatorial election is the model for 2022. Glenn Youngkin energized Trump’s rural base and attracted educated suburbanites with messages on the economy and education. He kept Trump at arm’s length without alienating him or embracing the “stolen election” narrative.
The former president should draw crowds for Republican nominees without using the 2022 election cycle to settle grudges (as is happening with his support for former Sen. David Purdue over the sitting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia). Republicans will win 2022 elections if they focus on the failures of the Biden-Harris administration and adopt a forward-looking message on safety and security.
If they make the 2022 elections a referendum on Trump, they will lose, whether locally or nationally.
Wayne C. Beyer, Esq.
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.