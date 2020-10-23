To the editor:
If you’re planning to vote for Joe Biden because you don’t like President Donald Trump, consider what a Biden presidency would mean. Biden had eight years as vice president, but 253,000 died of the flu. Urban violence remained, and Black lives didn’t improve.
Now look at his agenda for the future: economy (higher income, corporate, payroll and capital gains taxes; 12 weeks paid family and medical leave at the employer’s expense); immigration (citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants, including dangerous felons); education (free public college for families under $125,000 and student debt forgiveness of $10,000); health (Medicare for all over 60 and expansion of Obamacare); and energy (500 million solar panels, 60,000 windmills, elimination of power plants powered by fossil fuels in 15 years). Who is going to pay for all this? You are.
The agreement Biden reached with Sanders blames the wage gap on “profound racial biases”; calls the federal war on drugs “misguided” and “racist”; would legalize marijuana; says our system of laws “criminalizes poverty,” rather than punishes violent offenders; wants to eliminate “mass incarceration”; and would end cash bail, which courts use to ensure that people released before trial will return to court. Blame the police and not the criminals, is what they say. Biden will not reduce Black-on-Black crime, nor improve Black lives.
As someone who served high-level appointments in the Reagan and George W. Bush Administrations, I can tell you that that a Biden-Harris administration would bring in 4,000 or so political activists who would try to implement a radical agenda, and will succeed, if, unfortunately, the Democrats also take the Senate.
Even if you don’t like President Trump’s personality, vote for his policies. The short list includes: economic prosperity, a stronger military, reduced threats from foreign adversaries, judges who follow the law, and safer and more secure neighborhoods. This election will have huge consequences, so consider them before you vote.
Wayne C. Beyer, Esq.
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.