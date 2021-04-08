To the editor:
We are in the middle of an employment crisis. All one has to do is look in the paper and see the long list of help wanted ads. What has happened to our workforce?
People get angry, saying that foreigners are stealing our jobs and yet no one seems to be standing in line looking for employment. It's restaurants, hotels, landscaping, retail you name it — we need them.
This has happened long before the pandemic came about and has gotten far worse. Building new hotels when we can't find help for the existing ones. No housing that is affordable.
As someone who has owned a gardening company for 30 years I am at a loss. I love my clients, (many who are elderly) and the gardens we have created but without help one can only do so much.
What happened to kids getting out of school looking for jobs? Unemployment at record levels are people not willing to try something new? It's outside, in a beautiful setting, with fun co-workers.
Are small businesses to go under? What happens when our workforce that keeps everything moving grinds to a halt because those of us still working every day are just too old? What happens when restaurants have to close? While real estate sales are off the charts, what happens when they all move here? (Not to mention the latest sale of our water source just being sold out to Wall Street.) Time for planners to think about something other than the almighty dollar.
Wanda Allen
Brownfield
