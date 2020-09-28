To the editor:
Again, with the recent report about our president paying only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017 and paying noting 11 out of 15 years (how much did you pay?), Trump is claiming "fake news." There is a simple way for President Donald Trump to prove this is fake —release his "audited" tax returns.
One other note, Trump claimed, and received, a tax rebate about 10 tears ago of $72,900,000 after claiming losses! The IRS is still contesting this and the penalty with interest could be over $100,000,000.
So we have a president that keeps running his companies into the ground (Trump Steaks, Trump University, bankrupt Trump casinos, even Mar-a-Lago is losing money), fights the IRS over claimed losses and still touts "fake news" without proof over four years. And people still want him to be president?
Walter Davis
North Conway
