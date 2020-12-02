To the editor:
All of the president’s talk of voter fraud, and all those who believe what he says need to take a close look at the voting laws.
Remember when you went to the polls to vote and seeing all the people who were there working? They were there to validate your identity and to be sure you followed all the rules. Most of these people are hard-working volunteers with little or no pay doing their patriotic duty.
To believe the soon-to-be-not-current president, a vast amount of workers in these polling places would have to be involved in some sort of nationwide conspiracy, perhaps joined in the dark web or paid by some unknown conspirator. Or maybe a foreign power has kidnapped a family member.
To have a poll worker commit any type of fraud: throw away ballots or alter them; alter the programming of electronic voting machines; intimidate, coerce or bribe the voters is a Class B felony in the state of New Hampshire punishable by 3½ to 7 years in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. There are additional penalties for wearing political material in the polls, bringing candidates’ fliers into the polls, giving a false name to vote and voting in more than one place. These start as misdemeanors and go to Class B felonies.
Do you think anyone would intentionally risk seven years in jail for one illegal vote? And I have not gone into federal penalties. So the next time you think there is fraud in the vote, ask a hard-working poll volunteer what they think. Don’t listen to President Trump, who has lost all but one of 20-plus lawsuits.
Walter Davis
North Conway
