To the editor:
As a follow-up to the article on signing up for the vaccine, according to the follow-up email that gave hints and tips, it says that you cannot use Explorer while responding to the return email.
I found that out the hard way by not receiving the confirmation email in Explorer. This delayed me a day in signing up and possibly a few days in my appointment. I had to access the site and my email provider in Chrome and almost immediately received the confirmation email. Continuing on was then easy.
The email that gives the hints and tips is titled, “Important tips to help complete your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.” The sign-up website is named “VAMS: Vaccine Administration Management System.”
Hope this helps.
Walter Davis
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.