To the editor:
I have read way too many letters from people who are saying "look at the good" Trump did while president. And I will admit there are a few things he did that I agree with such as the peace brokering in the Middle East (swallow hard). And because Trump did these things he should be given a pass for inciting the riot on the Capitol. "Let it go."
In this same sense, perhaps, we should have let someone like Mark David Chapman go free because he may have helped a little old lady cross the street. "Let it go." Or maybe we should not have put the Golden State killer in jail because he was a cop and caught some criminals. "Let it go."
Just because some one does a multitude of good things, doing a criminal act, in this case inciting a riot that caused five deaths, two suicides and maybe millions in damage trumps (pun intended) all those good deeds.
We do not convict a criminal while they are committing or inciting a crime but in a trial afterwards. Just because Trump is no longer the president should have no more basis on his trial than what type of shirt the criminal was wearing when he committed the crime.
Let's not "let it pass."
Walter Davis
North Conway
